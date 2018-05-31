Video

Norwich church transformed into Whoville for The Grinch film nights

Curious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Organisers Daisy Bonham and Aaron Riches Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

From real Christmas trees to Santa's sleigh, a Norwich church has been transformed into Whoville for special screenings of The Grinch.

The disused St Martin at Palace Plain Church, nestled next to the Norwich courts, has been given a new lease of life for the festive film nights.

The event runs for the next two weekends and has been organised by Norfolk-based Curious Club, who specialise in interesting events in unusual spaces.

The business was first launched by couple Daisy Bonham and Aaron Riches a year ago and The Grinch is their second cinema event after a successful launch on Halloween with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Their latest screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas features decor inspired by Whoville, where the film is set, with plants suppled by Urban Jungle plant nursery and cafe, which has branches in Costessey and Beccles.

There is also real Christmas trees, a Santa's sleigh, a Whohouse, which they built for the event, and in the seating area there is a mix of sofas and reclining chairs for the audience to sit back and relax in.

Mr Riches said: "Me and Daisy have been working in the hospitality industry for about ten years each and love the creative side.

"We came into this church to rent it out for something else and we walked around the space and decided it had to be a cinema.

"Daisy comes up with all the ideas, we come in and measure up and she will then give a list of props she wants built and then we go out and source everything."

There is also plenty of refreshments on offer, including hot dogs, popcorn and cocktails inspired by the film.

Mr Riches added: "I think the industry is changing and people want more value for their money - they don't mind paying for things as long as they are getting an experience and this sort of stuff is way to go."

You can purchase tickets for December 6 to 8 at curiousclub.co.uk and tickets cost £15 per adult, £7.50 for children aged 8 to 15 and under-eights go free.

