Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

Norwich church transformed into Whoville for The Grinch film nights

PUBLISHED: 18:12 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:12 29 November 2019

Curious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Organisers Daisy Bonham and Aaron Riches Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Curious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Organisers Daisy Bonham and Aaron Riches Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

From real Christmas trees to Santa's sleigh, a Norwich church has been transformed into Whoville for special screenings of The Grinch.

Curious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANCurious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The disused St Martin at Palace Plain Church, nestled next to the Norwich courts, has been given a new lease of life for the festive film nights.

The event runs for the next two weekends and has been organised by Norfolk-based Curious Club, who specialise in interesting events in unusual spaces.

The business was first launched by couple Daisy Bonham and Aaron Riches a year ago and The Grinch is their second cinema event after a successful launch on Halloween with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Their latest screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas features decor inspired by Whoville, where the film is set, with plants suppled by Urban Jungle plant nursery and cafe, which has branches in Costessey and Beccles.

Curious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANCurious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

READ MORE: 7 classic Christmas films showing at Norwich cinemas

There is also real Christmas trees, a Santa's sleigh, a Whohouse, which they built for the event, and in the seating area there is a mix of sofas and reclining chairs for the audience to sit back and relax in.

Mr Riches said: "Me and Daisy have been working in the hospitality industry for about ten years each and love the creative side.

"We came into this church to rent it out for something else and we walked around the space and decided it had to be a cinema.

Curious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANCurious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"Daisy comes up with all the ideas, we come in and measure up and she will then give a list of props she wants built and then we go out and source everything."

READ MORE: 9 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norwich

There is also plenty of refreshments on offer, including hot dogs, popcorn and cocktails inspired by the film.

Mr Riches added: "I think the industry is changing and people want more value for their money - they don't mind paying for things as long as they are getting an experience and this sort of stuff is way to go."

Curious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANCurious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You can purchase tickets for December 6 to 8 at curiousclub.co.uk and tickets cost £15 per adult, £7.50 for children aged 8 to 15 and under-eights go free.

Curious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANCurious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Curious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANCurious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Curious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANCurious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

How the Grinch Stole Christmas will be shown in a Norwich church which will be transformed into Whoville. Credit: Universal Pictures/IMDBHow the Grinch Stole Christmas will be shown in a Norwich church which will be transformed into Whoville. Credit: Universal Pictures/IMDB

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Emergency services called to incident near Carrow Road

Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

‘It’s just tragic’: murderer’s mum embraces victim’s sister in court

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Man gets 16 years for ‘ferocious’ Norwich murder

Peter Bruton. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists