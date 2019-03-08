Gallery
Can you spot yourself in the crowd of Sunday Sessions at Earlham Park?
PUBLISHED: 17:16 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 26 May 2019
Blanc Photography 2013
Thousands of people flocked to Norwich's Earlham Park to see rock and roll star Noel Gallagher headline Sunday Sessions.
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
And music fans were singing in the rain as the heavens opened this afternoon- can you spot yourself sheltering under a plastic mac?
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Norwich band Ducking Punches opens Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Norwich band Ducking Punches opens Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Norwich band Ducking Punches opens Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Norwich band Ducking Punches opens Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Norwich band Ducking Punches opens Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
October Drift performing to soaked crowds on a rainy Sunday Sessions Norwich. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
October Drift performing to soaked crowds on a rainy Sunday Sessions Norwich. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
October Drift performing to soaked crowds on a rainy Sunday Sessions Norwich. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Norwich band Ducking Punches opens Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
Early crowds braved heavy downpours at Earlham Park Sunday Sessions. Picture: Lee Blanchflower