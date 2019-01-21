Life of ‘Angel of the Bridewell’ to feature in society’s presentation

Suffield Park Bowls Club hosts many Cromer Society events. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

She has been called the ‘Angel of the Bridewell’, teaching children in a workhouse and working to educate and improve the lives of prison inmates.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And now a talk about Sarah Martin is to take place at Suffield Park Bowls Club in Station Road, Cromer.

The February 14 event at 7pm will be led by Matthew Pickhaver as part of the Cromer Society’s February programme, call Chris Branford for more on 01263 510120.

Other society events planned include an extended lecture course called ‘ Adaptations - from page to screen’ on February 6, 13, 20 and 27 at The Cottage in Louden Road, Cromer, at 10.30am.

On February 6 there will also be a poetry group meeting at 2pm, call 01263 515138 for more, and a recorded music evening from 7pm. The music evening, called Shades of Light, will be presented by Dave Miller, call William Bestelink for more details on 01263 514045.