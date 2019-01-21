Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Life of ‘Angel of the Bridewell’ to feature in society’s presentation

21 January, 2019 - 10:49
Suffield Park Bowls Club hosts many Cromer Society events. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Suffield Park Bowls Club hosts many Cromer Society events. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

She has been called the ‘Angel of the Bridewell’, teaching children in a workhouse and working to educate and improve the lives of prison inmates.

And now a talk about Sarah Martin is to take place at Suffield Park Bowls Club in Station Road, Cromer.

The February 14 event at 7pm will be led by Matthew Pickhaver as part of the Cromer Society’s February programme, call Chris Branford for more on 01263 510120.

Other society events planned include an extended lecture course called ‘ Adaptations - from page to screen’ on February 6, 13, 20 and 27 at The Cottage in Louden Road, Cromer, at 10.30am.

On February 6 there will also be a poetry group meeting at 2pm, call 01263 515138 for more, and a recorded music evening from 7pm. The music evening, called Shades of Light, will be presented by Dave Miller, call William Bestelink for more details on 01263 514045.

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich police officer punched in the face

#includeImage($article, 225)

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

The junction of Victoria Road and Rose Lane in Diss where a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Adrian Cable

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Home joys, knitting and no need for Blue Monday – Six things learned from City’s victory over Birmingham

Mario Vrancic, left, congratulates Teemu Pukki on putting City's 1-0 up against Birmingham Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists