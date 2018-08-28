Video

When will Cromer Pier be shown on Antiques Roadshow?

Fiona Bruce during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A. The episode of BBC1’s popular TV series filmed at Cromer Pier is due to air on Sunday, February 3, at 8pm. This will follow a week’s break from the show to make way for the fourth round FA Cup match between Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday this Sunday (January 27).

Q. Will there be just one episode featuring the pier?

A. The BBC has confirmed there will be a second episode, however, an air date for it has not been set. BBC One isn’t showing the episodes in order, so it could be shown the following Sunday, on February 10, but they may well hold off until later in the year before putting it on.

Q. What can I expect to see on the Cromer Pier episode of the show?

A. Having dusted off much-loved and long-neglected pieces of furniture, musical instruments, silverware, dolls and even Third Reich-era toys, scores of people will present their goods to the Antiques Roadshow team to have them valued. All pretty standard stuff for the show’s host, Fiona Bruce, and the team, except this will be the first time in the show’s 40-year history it will have broadcast from a pier.

Q. When did the BBC film the episode on Cromer Pier?

Maria Cox, from Scarning, and her daughter, Georgie, from Cromer, with some of the Pelham puppets from Maria's collection after being filmed for the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Maria Cox, from Scarning, and her daughter, Georgie, from Cromer, with some of the Pelham puppets from Maria's collection after being filmed for the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A. The Antiques Roadshow team came up to the town they call the ‘Gem of the north Norfolk coast’ for a full day of filming on May 24, 2018. It was gorgeous spring day which saw people flock to Cromer from across the region, either bearing antiques they were secretly hoping were worth a fortune or simply to enjoy the atmosphere.

Among the items presented to the valuers were a 1920s gold-plated Conn saxophone Happisburgh woman April Vogel rescued from a skip, a pair of miniature Asian vases brought in by Jeff Dady, and a model of Hitler’s Mercedes Benz made in Germany in 1935.

Oh, and Fiona Bruce enjoyed a crab sandwich at the Rocket House Cafe, but that probably won’t be part of the episode.

An expert looks at Maria Cox's Pelham puppets collection during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY An expert looks at Maria Cox's Pelham puppets collection during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People crowd round as an expert looks at items during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY People crowd round as an expert looks at items during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds at Cromer for the filming of the Antiques Roadshow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Crowds at Cromer for the filming of the Antiques Roadshow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds at Cromer for the filming of the Antiques Roadshow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Crowds at Cromer for the filming of the Antiques Roadshow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY