Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

When will Cromer Pier be shown on Antiques Roadshow?

PUBLISHED: 16:10 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 21 January 2019

Fiona Bruce during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fiona Bruce during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

When will Cromer Pier be on Antiques Roadshow?

A. The episode of BBC1’s popular TV series filmed at Cromer Pier is due to air on Sunday, February 3, at 8pm. This will follow a week’s break from the show to make way for the fourth round FA Cup match between Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday this Sunday (January 27).

Q. Will there be just one episode featuring the pier?

A. The BBC has confirmed there will be a second episode, however, an air date for it has not been set. BBC One isn’t showing the episodes in order, so it could be shown the following Sunday, on February 10, but they may well hold off until later in the year before putting it on.

MORE: Test your Antiques Roadshow knowledge ahead of the show coming to Cromer Pier

Q. What can I expect to see on the Cromer Pier episode of the show?

A. Having dusted off much-loved and long-neglected pieces of furniture, musical instruments, silverware, dolls and even Third Reich-era toys, scores of people will present their goods to the Antiques Roadshow team to have them valued. All pretty standard stuff for the show’s host, Fiona Bruce, and the team, except this will be the first time in the show’s 40-year history it will have broadcast from a pier.

MORE: Nazi toys amongst items valued as BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow comes to Cromer

Q. When did the BBC film the episode on Cromer Pier?

Maria Cox, from Scarning, and her daughter, Georgie, from Cromer, with some of the Pelham puppets from Maria's collection after being filmed for the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMaria Cox, from Scarning, and her daughter, Georgie, from Cromer, with some of the Pelham puppets from Maria's collection after being filmed for the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A. The Antiques Roadshow team came up to the town they call the ‘Gem of the north Norfolk coast’ for a full day of filming on May 24, 2018. It was gorgeous spring day which saw people flock to Cromer from across the region, either bearing antiques they were secretly hoping were worth a fortune or simply to enjoy the atmosphere.

Among the items presented to the valuers were a 1920s gold-plated Conn saxophone Happisburgh woman April Vogel rescued from a skip, a pair of miniature Asian vases brought in by Jeff Dady, and a model of Hitler’s Mercedes Benz made in Germany in 1935.

Oh, and Fiona Bruce enjoyed a crab sandwich at the Rocket House Cafe, but that probably won’t be part of the episode.

An expert looks at Maria Cox's Pelham puppets collection during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAn expert looks at Maria Cox's Pelham puppets collection during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People crowd round as an expert looks at items during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPeople crowd round as an expert looks at items during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds at Cromer for the filming of the Antiques Roadshow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds at Cromer for the filming of the Antiques Roadshow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fiona Bruce during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFiona Bruce during filming of the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds at Cromer for the filming of the Antiques Roadshow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds at Cromer for the filming of the Antiques Roadshow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

April Vogel with a 1920s gold plated Conn Saxophone she rescued from a skip, in the queue at the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYApril Vogel with a 1920s gold plated Conn Saxophone she rescued from a skip, in the queue at the Antiques Roadshow at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

#includeImage($article, 225)

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Former soldier, 20, drowned in ditch after taking cocaine and ketamine

An inquest determined James Cossey drowned following a rave in Somerleyton last year. Photo courtesy of Angus Ives.

Driver of Aston Martin caught speeding at 119mph on A11 has ‘no excuse’ for ‘temporary lapse into old habits’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists