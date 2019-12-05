Video

All you need to know ahead of Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks

Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks return for 2020 Credit: Colin Finch Archant

The Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks are back with a bang for 2020 and here is all you need to know ahead of the event.

Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks Credit: Antony Kelly Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks Credit: Antony Kelly

What can I expect and what are the timings?

Make sure to have your eyes to the skies on Wednesday, January 1 as an impressive display by Titanium Fireworks kicks off the new year in style.

The event is back for its 21st year and attracts over 10,000 people, with more than 3,000 fireworks sent into the skies over the North Sea.

For those looking to cure those New Year's Eve hangovers, there will be a one-mile family fun run, organised by North Norfolk Beach Runners, at 3pm from the Cromer Pier Forecourt and fancy dress is encouraged.

Registration will start at 2.30pm and entrants will be able to get changed at the North Norfolk Information Centre in Louden Road.

Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks Credit: Colin Finch Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks Credit: Colin Finch

There will also be a torchlight procession at 4.30pm from Cromer Parish Church and you can purchase a £1.50 torch from outside Cromer Museum to take part.

There will also be many shops and cafes opening in the town all day to welcome visitors and the main display will take place at 5pm, with the fireworks fired from Cromer Pier.

Firework Committee chairman Pat West said: "As always, the advice is please arrive early and support the local businesses in town.

"There are several exciting new sequences within the main display which will be new to Cromer and we are very excited to show these to everyone."

Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks Credit: Antony Kelly Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks Credit: Antony Kelly

Will there be any refreshments available?

There will be mulled wine on sale from outside Cromer Museum from 2pm to 4.30pm and tea, coffee and other refreshments will be on sale outside Cromer Church.

Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks parking Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks parking

Where can I park?

Runton Road car parkhad a fixed charge of £5 per car for all-day parking from 2pm and at North Norfolk District Council it will also be £5.

There will also be free parking at Amazona Zoo, Morrisons and Co-op and from 2pm at the Tennis Club and 1pm to 8pm at Lidl.

If you don't want to drive, there will be trains running on the Bittern Line and organisers are waiting to hear if Greater Anglia will be adding extra trains.

How much does it cost?

The event is free but donations are encouraged and there will be collection buckets around the town for charities and to help fund the 2021 display and they are hoping to top 2019's £10,000 total.

Registration opens at 2pm at Cromer Museum for volunteer bucket collectors and there will also be a JustGiving page set up.