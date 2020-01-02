Search

WATCH: Stunning drone footage of Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks

PUBLISHED: 10:26 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 02 January 2020

Aerial shot of the Cromer New Year's Day 2020 fireworks display. Picture: BlueSky UAV.

Archant

The new year started with a bang on the north Norfolk coast as the Cromer Fireworks dazzled the crowds and the display was captured in all its glory by drone.

Over 10,000 people gathered in the town on Wednesday night as more than 3,000 fireworks were fired from Cromer Pier over the North Sea to mark the start of 2020 in style.

You can now relive the display all over again, this time with a different view, thanks to local company Blue Sky who captured it by drone after being granted a license from North Norfolk District Council.

James Horne, director of Blue Sky UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) Specialists, said: "This is the fourth year we have done it and we do it for free as it helps promote Cromer and is a big event for the town.

"You get a unique perspective as generally people see it from the ground but from the air it is different and you couldn't normally film there as you need a license."

The display, created by Titanium Fireworks, was back for its 21st year and there was also a torchlight procession and family fun run, organised by the North Norfolk Beach Runners, earlier in the day.

You can donate to the Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks, which goes towards funding next year's event and local charities and organisations, on their JustGiving page.

