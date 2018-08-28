Search

All you need to know ahead of Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks

PUBLISHED: 10:41 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:55 20 December 2018

Cromer Fireworks 2018 Credit: Kenneth Freeman

Cromer Fireworks 2018 Credit: Kenneth Freeman

Archant

Make sure to have your eyes to the skies on New Year’s Day as the annual firework display returns to Cromer Pier with a special tribute for the Armistice centenary.

When does the display take place and what can I expect?

Celebrations to mark the start of 2019 begin at 3pm with a one-mile family fun run, organised by North Norfolk Beach runners, with registration from the pier forecourt at 2.30pm.

The fun run, with fancy dress encouraged, is open to all ages with categories for under 13s, 14 to 16 year olds and seniors and costs £1 to enter.

Cromer fireworks 2018 Credit: Robert J HubbardCromer fireworks 2018 Credit: Robert J Hubbard

There will also be a torchlight procession at 4.30pm from Cromer Parish Church and you need to purchase a £1.50 torch from outside Cromer Museum to take part.

The display will begin at 5pm at Cromer Pier with more than 3,000 fireworks shot up into the sky and to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War there will also be a red glittering firework leaf sequence before the main display, lasting a minute, followed by a short moment of silence and the pier will be lit up in red.

The annual display attracts more than 10,000 people into Cromer every year and the display has once again been provided by Titanium Fireworks.

Parking at Cromer New Year's Day fireworksParking at Cromer New Year's Day fireworks

A local youngster called Maisy will lead the countdown as a thank you for the winning drawing she sent to the display organisers after the 2019 event.

Pat West, Firework Committee Chairman, said: “As always, the advice is please arrive early and support the local businesses in the town.

“There are several exciting new sequences within the main display which will be new to Cromer this year a we are very excited to show these to everyone.”

Fireworks light up the night sky in Cromer, to celebrate the new year. Picture: Ian BurtFireworks light up the night sky in Cromer, to celebrate the new year. Picture: Ian Burt

Will there be any refreshments available?

You will be able to buy refreshments from 2pm at Cromer Parish Church and to warm up there will be mulled wine sold from outside Cromer Museum.

Where can I park?

Fireworks light up the night sky in Cromer, to celebrate the new year. Picture: Ian BurtFireworks light up the night sky in Cromer, to celebrate the new year. Picture: Ian Burt

Visitors are urged to arrive in Cromer as early as possible on New Year’s Day.

All three of the town’s car parks will be open and Runton Road car park will charge a fixed charge of £5 per car for all day parking from 2pm, the others will have normal fees.

There will be no parking available on Cromer Promenade and Cromer Pier will be closed from 8am on New Year’s Day until after the display, approximately 7pm, although the Tides Restaurant will be open until 4pm.

How much does it cost?

The event is free but donations are encouraged and there will be collection buckets around the town for charities and to help fund the 2020 display.

Since 2000, the event has given out grants totalling £55,815 to local charities and good causes.

