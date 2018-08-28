Search

Fugitives hide out in Cromer caravan park in new series of Hunted

PUBLISHED: 10:23 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 11 January 2019

The fugitives hiding out at a caravan park in Cromer Credit: Channel 4

The fugitives hiding out at a caravan park in Cromer Credit: Channel 4

Two contestants on the new series of Channel 4’s Hunted stayed at a friend’s caravan in Cromer to evade capture.

Contestant Nicholas Bachelor and Paul James Credit: Channel 4Contestant Nicholas Bachelor and Paul James Credit: Channel 4

The hit reality show returned for its fourth series on Thursday night and follows 10 contestants who go on the run.

In charge of finding the fugitives are a group of former police and intelligence officers and if they manage to last the full 28 days they win a share of £100,000.

The first episode began with the fugitives arriving in speedboat on the River Mersey to Liverpool and they were allowed to plan their getaway car in advance.

Nick Batchelor, 51, a youth worker from Kent annd Paul James, 48, a construction worker from Hertfordshire, managed to get out of the city and then switched vehicles and associate David Seaman took the pair to a caravan park in Cromer.

However, the hunters already had associate David’s calls on monitoring and noticed he had made a call to a George Goodey who was friends on Facebook with both Nick and Paul so they monitored him too.

READ MORE: 7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

The pair then went to St Martin’s Church in Overstrand where they were waiting for a lift from George, but they had to make a call to him on a burner phone after he got the wrong church.

The Cromer caravan park they hid in Credit: Channel 4The Cromer caravan park they hid in Credit: Channel 4

The hunters then listened in on the conversation and tracked the call to Mundesley Road but unfortunately the nearest hunters were three hours away.

The pair then managed to get in the car with George who drove them to the Bristol area.

@dianencfcfan tweeted: “Hunted was good, two of the fugitives were on the outskirts of Cromer on Mundesley Road, which they pronounced Mun-des-ley.”

@WYPudding wrote: “Ah, memories coming back showing Cromer Pier on Hunted.”

Hunter Peter Bleksley. Photo: Colin Hutton/Gideon MarshallHunter Peter Bleksley. Photo: Colin Hutton/Gideon Marshall

Hunted continues on Channel 4 on Thursday at 9pm.

