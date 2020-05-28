Search

Popular farmers’ market set to reopen with over 40 local producers

PUBLISHED: 16:15 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 28 May 2020

The Creake Abbey Farmers' Market is reopening in June while adhering to social distancing guidelines, among the 45 stalls is Jess Bakes with homemade macarons. Picture: Cat Scoles

Archant

From fresh bread to bottles of gin, Creake Abbey Farmers’ Market is set to reopen in June with social distancing measures in place.

This is what the Creake Abbey Farmers' Market normally looks like, but this time around there will be social distancing measures in place Picture: Jake SugdenThis is what the Creake Abbey Farmers' Market normally looks like, but this time around there will be social distancing measures in place Picture: Jake Sugden

At the site of the Creake Abbey ruins in North Creake, between Burnham Market and Fakenham, there is a cafe, food hall and shops and the owners also run a farmers’ market.

The event normally takes place on the first Saturday of the month, but since the country went into lockdown it has been cancelled and the centre has remained closed.

Owners and couple Diana Brocklebank Scott and Anthony Scott have now decided to reopen the market on Saturday, June 6 from 9.30am to 1pm after the latest advice from the government which allows the opening of outdoor markets from June 1.

The pair decided to reopen to give local producers a platform to sell their goods once more and among the 45 stalls that will be at the market are Bread Source, Marsh Pig, who sell charcuterie, Jess Bakes, with homemade macarons, WhataHoot hand-distilled Norfolk gin and Rocketship Sauces.

READ MORE: ‘Livelihoods are at stake’ - how will a socially distanced Norwich Market work?

While they normally welcome around 1,000 customers, this time around there will be safety procedures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Bread Souce, who have bakeries in Norwich and Aylsham, will be at the Creake Abbey Farmers' Market Picture: Cat ScolesBread Souce, who have bakeries in Norwich and Aylsham, will be at the Creake Abbey Farmers' Market Picture: Cat Scoles

Along with a limit on the amount of people allowed in at once, who will need to keep a two metre distance at all times, there will be hand sanitiser stations and a one-way system.

Dogs are also not permitted and customers can only come with up to one other member from their household.

Mrs Brocklebank Scott said: “Even before the government guidance we had already jumped through a number of hoops and an environmental health officer at King’s Lynn Borough Council met me on site and we went through the whole thing.

READ MORE: Oyster and wine hamper delivery launches in Norfolk

“The main reason we have reopened is the small producers and farmers really needed us to reach an audience and we are making sure to do this in a safe way.

“It is a great chance for people to get the food they’ve missed and can’t get in the supermarkets.”

WhataHoot will be selling their hand-distilled Norfolk gin Picture: Cat ScolesWhataHoot will be selling their hand-distilled Norfolk gin Picture: Cat Scoles

Although customers will still be able to shop at the event, they are asking people to pre-order where possible and collect at the market.

Click here to see the full list of producers.

