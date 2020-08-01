Search

7 of the best crazy golf courses in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 01 August 2020

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crazy golf courses have now reopened across Norfolk, so swing by one of these brilliant attractions this summer and challenge your family and friends.

Pirates Island Adventure Golf in Blofield Picture: Supplied by Pirates IslandPirates Island Adventure Golf in Blofield Picture: Supplied by Pirates Island

1. What: Pirates Island Adventure Golf

Where: Yarmouth Road, Blofield, NR13 4JS

Opening times: Daily, slots from 10am to 4.10pm

Cost: 16+ £6, 3-15 £4, under 3s £2, pre-booking essential at piratesislandadventuregolf.co.uk

The course is located at Norfolk Premier Golf and players must make their way through treacherous waters, over bridges, under waterfalls, across the pirate ship and through exploding cannons to get to the end. It is suitable for all ages and don’t worry, whoever comes last won’t be made to walk the plank.

Tom Chapman enjoying the Congo Rapids crazy golf course at Easton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTom Chapman enjoying the Congo Rapids crazy golf course at Easton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2. What: Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf

Where: Norwich Family Golf Centre, Dunham Road, Easton, NR9 5GA

Opening times: Monday to Friday, slots 9.45am until 8pm, weekends, slots 9am to 6.30pm

Cost: From £14.50 for one adult and one child, pre-booking essential at congorapids.co.uk/norwich

Embark on an 18-hole expedition at this Jurassic-themed course, which features a five-metre tall brachiosaurus, animatronic dinosaurs, giant mammoth tusks and an erupting volcano. Owner David Moore refurbished the course last April and added a dinosaur zone, which has proved popular with families.

Mini Adventure Golf at Wroxham Barns Picture: Supplied by Wroxham BarnsMini Adventure Golf at Wroxham Barns Picture: Supplied by Wroxham Barns

3. What: Mini Adventure Golf at Wroxham Barns

Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

Opening times: Daily 10am to 5pm during summer holidays

Cost: Junior Farm and Fun Park combination ticket £10.50, under 2s free, pre-booking essential at wroxhambarns.co.uk

Wroxham Barns reopened its Fun Park in July following a six-figure investment and they have now launched a combination ticket where all the activities are included in one price, including the 18-hole mini golf course which features slopes, water hazards and bridges. Other attractions include jumping pillows, pedal go-karts, a pirate ship ride and in the Junior Farm there are plenty of animals to meet.

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLouisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

4. What: Crazier Golf at Boom: Battle Bar

Where: Level 2. Castle Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD

Opening times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 12am, Saturday, 11am to 12am, Sunday, 11am to 11pm

Cost: £8pp, book at boombattlebar.co.uk

The Boom: Battle Bar has just opened in Norwich, set to be the first of many across the UK, and offers activities including axe-throwing, shuffleboard and ‘Crazier Golf’. The golf course features plenty of interesting contraptions and some that don’t need the club, including the final hole where you need to pump up your ball to the top of a tube.

Crabstix Adventure Golf in Cromer Picture: Supplied by CrabstixCrabstix Adventure Golf in Cromer Picture: Supplied by Crabstix

5. What: Crabstix Adventure Golf

Where: Evington Lawns, Runton Road, Cromer, NR27 9AR

Opening times: Daily 10am to 7pm

Cost: No booking needed, children £5, adults £6.50

This 18-hole adventure golf course swung into Cromer last May, at the former site of a boating lake, and it features plenty of obstacles to challenge players of all ages.

Pirates Cove Adventure Golf in Great Yarmouth Picture: Bill SmithPirates Cove Adventure Golf in Great Yarmouth Picture: Bill Smith

6. What: Pirates Cove Adventure Golf

Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER

Opening times: Daily 10am to 9pm (last admission 8pm)

Cost: No booking needed, 13+ £8, under-12s £7

A swashbuckling 18-hole adventure where the adventures and legends of infamous pirates come to life as players venture through the course, which features waterfalls, cannons and more.

The Lost World Adventure Golf course in Hemsby. Picture: James BassThe Lost World Adventure Golf course in Hemsby. Picture: James Bass

7. What: Lost World Adventure Golf

Where: 28 Beach Rd, Hemsby, NR29 4HS

When: Daily 10am to 8pm

Cost: No booking needed, £3, under 3s free

A nine-hole course in the seaside village of Hemsby, which features dinosaurs, fossils and even an ancient temple. There is now a free scorecard app and players can also collect loyalty points to earn free games of crazy golf.

Make sure to check online before heading to one of these courses as some will close for the day if there is bad weather and opening times may change.

