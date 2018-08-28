Craig Campbell headlines comedy night to beat the January blues

Christmas and New Year are memories but January blues need not kick in - even if it is claimed to be the most depressing month of the year.

The latest Corn Hall Comedy Club in Diss will cheer you up and boasts a high profile headliner in Canadian funnyman Craig Campbell.

Dubbed the “Grizzly Adams” of comedy, he likes to portray himself as a rugged, outdoors, “no nonsense” character, is known for his unique ability to find humour in the mundane, coupled with his own natural eccentricity and some truly inventive storytelling.

He is part of the Canadian comedy invasion that also includes the likes of Katherine Ryan, Pete Johansson, Stuart Francis and Glenn Wool. Indeed with the later two comics he also makes up the occasional musical-comedy offshoot The Lumberjacks.

Craig made his debut on the comedy stage appearing alongside Tony Law and Dan Antopolski as part of comedy trio The Dinks. Their debut Edinburgh Fringe show in 2003 was both a critical and box office success, leading to an invitation to perform in the Best of Edinburgh programme in New York.

He subsequently took his first solo show to the festival and has never looked back since. He has appeared on everything from Michael Mcintyre’s Comedy Roadshow to Russell Howard’s Good News and Dave’s One Night Stand.

He’ll be joined by MC for the night John Mann, whose charm and warmth belie the fact that most of his material deals with winter sports for pensioners, lavatories and spontaneous acts of retail vandalism.

He will also be introducing Steve Gribbin, who in the 1980s and 90s was half of the political musical comedy duo Skint Video, alongside Brian Mulligan, but was subsequently become a solo stalwart of the comedy circuit.

Offering a local slant will be Norwich-based comic Nelson Gombakomba who has featured on BBC Norfolk’s New Comedy Show, as well as hosting a monthly comedy night at Gonzo’s Tea Room in Norwich.

His comedy awards include winning UEA’s Got Talent 2015 (at the University of East Anglia), winning the King Gong at The Comedy Store London and Beat the Frog.

• Corn Hall Comedy Club takes place at Diss Corn Hall on January 25, 8pm, £11 advance/£11 door, 01379 652241, disscornhall.co.uk