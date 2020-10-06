Video

Covid-secure pantomimes announced for Norfolk this Christmas

All-In Productions is bringing socially distanced My First Panto shows to The Garage in Norwich and The Workshop in King's Lynn this Christmas Picture: Andi Sapey Archant

Young families will still be able to enjoy a pantomime this Christmas (oh yes they will) as socially distanced shows have been announced at two Norfolk theatres.

All-In Productions create interactive shows aimed at children under seven and their parents Picture: Andi Sapey All-In Productions create interactive shows aimed at children under seven and their parents Picture: Andi Sapey

My First Panto: Goldilocks and the Three Bears will run at The Garage in Norwich from November 27 until January 10 and My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks from December 16 to January 3 at sister venue The Workshop in King’s Lynn.

They have been created by Norwich-based theatre company All-In Productions, who have performed at both venues before, and are interactive shows aimed at children aged seven and under and their parents.

The new socially distanced pantos follow the success of The Garage and All-In Productions’ Covid-19 secure production of My First Show: Little Bo Peep as part of the recent Interlude festival held in a big top tent in Norwich’s Chapelfield Gardens.

Adam Taylor, The Garage’s executive director and head of centre, said: “There will be smaller audiences, two-metre distancing and face masks where appropriate.

“We will be focusing on additional guidance over the coming months and going above and beyond to make sure our audiences feel safe and comfortable while still having fun.”

My First Panto: Goldilocks and The Three Bears invites you to head out to the Wild West where Mummy Bear, Daddy Bear and Baby Bear live quite happily.

Life is sweeter than an enormous jar of honey, but a mischievous wind is blowing down the prairie and with it the famous bandit Goldilocks, who causes havoc while they are at Old Man Rogers’ annual rodeo.

Your carriage awaits for My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks as Cinders dreams of being a rock star but instead she must clean and cook for her ugly sister.

Her life is turned upside down by Velcro, her fairy godmother in training, who joins Cinderella’s band and helps her on her way to play the music at the royal party with just a little bit of magic sparkle.”

Tickets cost £7.50 for children and £12.50 for adults at thegarage.org.uk and theworkshop.org.uk