Search

Advanced search

Comedian who made headlines over train disability row coming to Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:32 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:32 27 November 2018

Norwich comedian Tanyalee Davis

Norwich comedian Tanyalee Davis

Archant

Small in stature but big in laughs, Tanyalee Davis will be the star at a new comedy night coming to Great Yarmouth.

Stand-up comedian Tanyalee Davis presents a GR8 AS U R workshop for pupils at Catton Grove Primary School. Picture: Victoria PertusaStand-up comedian Tanyalee Davis presents a GR8 AS U R workshop for pupils at Catton Grove Primary School. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Norwich comedian made headlines in July this year with a video of her being forced to move her mobility scooter from a disabled space on the train.

The comedian, who has dwarfism and is 3ft 6in tall, was left in tears when a member of Great Western Railways insisted she moved to make space for a women with a pram.

After the clip went viral, she is now voluntarily trialling Greater Anglia’s new Uber-style Passenger Assist app which will enable communication directly with railway staff and will be rolled out nationally in 2019.

Tanyalee, who is originally from Canada, is guest starring at a BBC New Comedy evening in Great Yarmouth and is a big supporter of how the scheme, led by Radio 4 comic Tim FitzHigham, encourages new comic talent.

Five years ago she moved to Norwich to help drive an anti-bullying campaign GR8 As U R which saw her visit schools and talk about how it is okay to be different.

READ MORE: Norwich comedian left ‘humiliated’ by mobility scooter train journey row

She has performed at comedy clubs, festivals and venues across the USA and UK and has made TV appearances on the John Bishop Show and Live at the Apollo Christmas Special with her unique brand of risqué and self-deprecating humour.

She says living with a disability can be tough at times, but “that is my reality and that’s funny.

“It is all about making fun of the situations I sometimes find myself in and not complaining about it.

“The BBC scheme is great for fostering new talent and I really admire how that inspires people to have a go.”

Tanyalee Davis will appear at the event at St George’s Theatre on Saturday, December 1 at 7.30pm.

You can book tickets online or by phone on 01493 331484.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man looking to jump off Norwich bridge rescued by police

Police at Novi Sad Bridge in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Video Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Autistic man drowned in bath after fake psychiatrist ‘ignored’ family’s requests for assessment

Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Hull City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Onel Hernandez looks on as Hull celebrate Harry Wilson's winner during their dramatic 4-3 win against Norwich at the KCom Stadium in March Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Editor’s opinion: Tell me what you want Norfolk and Norwich to be like in 2040

What a fine city Norwich is - but what do we want it to be by 2040?

‘They will have to kick me out’ - Conservative pair defy leader’s resignation demand

North Norfolk councillors Hilary Cox and Nigel Dixon, who say they will not resign from the Conservative Party. Picture: NNDC

Residents in town centre reassured CCTV is monitored 24/7 following knife incident

Great Yarmouth CCTV. Photo: Archant
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast