COLL and True Music chat about new releases, issues with racism and exciting new projects on the Enjoy Music More podcast

Norwich based rap artist COLL. Picture: Bartosz Halicki Bartosz Halicki

Out now is the sixth episode of the Enjoy Music More podcast which aims to showcase some of the fantastic bands and solo musicians from across Norfolk and East Anglia.

This episode sees Danielle Booden speak to Rutendo Matsika who performs under the stage name COLL and co-founded local label True Music with his fiancé Amber Winter.

As lockdown continues, musicians, artists and labels continue to find ways to keep doing what they love and to help out their local communities.

This episode of the podcast includes conversations about where COLL’s passion for music came from, what lead him to persuing music more seriously, his most recent single releases, the issues he faced with racism which lead to the birth of True Music and more.

It also includes COLL’s tracks Rockstar and Tell Me Nothing played in full.

