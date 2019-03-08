Search

Norwich Chelsea Pensioner to give live semi-final performance on BGT tonight

PUBLISHED: 11:35 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 29 May 2019

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

ITV

A Chelsea Pensioner originally from Norwich will join a comedy magician and a knife thrower in the third Britain's Got Talent semi-final tonight.

Colin Thackery, an 89-year-old war veteran, will be performing in the third semi-final of the ITV show tonight after first auditioning with Wind Beneath My Wings in a tribute to his late wife.

Upon learning he had made it through to the live semi-finals, Mr Thackery said: "Absolutely marvellous, I can't believe it. I've got a military salute for it."

He added that it is "the biggest thing in my life".

Before his first performance on the talent show, the audience heard how the former Thorpe St Andrew resident and Korean War veteran had been singing since he was eight and had married wife Joan in 1950.

He went on to explain that Joan passed away in his arms in 2016 after 66 years of marriage and, the following year, he moved to his new home at The Royal Hospital

The singer will be joined tonight by acts including comedy magician John Archer and the Gomonov Knife Show, as well as two golden buzzer acts band Chapter 13 and comedian Kojo Anim.

Last night saw Thetford magician James Samuel get through to the final after once again baffling viewers when he appeared as part of the group 4MG.

Britain's Got Talent is on ITV tonight from 7.30pm to 9pm.

The results show, where acts find out if they have made Sunday's final, will air at 9.30pm.

