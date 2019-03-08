'I'm sure she's with me on stage' - Norwich veteran pays tribute to late wife as he reaches BGT final

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV ITV

A Chelsea Pensioner whose performance endeared him to the Britain's Got Talent audience has paid tribute to his wife after reaching the final of the show.

Colin Thackery and wife Joan Picture: BGT Colin Thackery and wife Joan Picture: BGT

Colin Thackery, originally from Norwich, is now among favourites to win the ITV talent show, after his moving performance of We'll Meet Again with his fellow war veterans saw him receive the most public votes of the night.

The 89-year-old dedicated his first audition to his late wife Joan, who died two years ago, and speaking to Carol Vorderman on Lorraine he paid tribute to her memory.

Mr Thackery said: "We sang all the time and were always dancing.

"If you looked at the projections on the back of the stage last night there were a few pictures of us dancing up there.

"I talk to her all the time."

When the host said she thought Joan was on stage with the singer when he performed, he said: "I'm sure, and I know she would have said at the end 'don't get ahead of yourself lad'".

Mr Thackery met his wife during a soldier's dance and got married in 1950 during army leave, two weeks before he was sent to serve in Vietnam.

They reunited two years later, when Joan was shipped out to join him in Hong Kong and when the veteran retired the pair moved to Norfolk.

"She had a very fine alto voice, so after when I retired we moved to Norfolk and we both belonged to an operatic society there," he said.

Following his performance on Wednesday David Walliams suggested Mr Thackery could go all the way and said: "For the first time this week I can honestly say I think we could be looking at the winner of Britain's Got Talent this year."

The final of Britain's Got Talent will take place on Sunday, June 2 at 7.30pm on ITV 1.

Mr Thackery will be joined by comedian Kojo Anim, dog act Dave and Finn, Flakefleet Primary School, and singer/songwriter Siobhan Phillips, as well as which ever acts make it through tonight and tomorrow's semi-finals.

Also through to the final is Thetford magician James Samuel with his group 4MG, dubbed 'the one direction of magic'.