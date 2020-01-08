Search

Witchcraft and Wizardry Detective Day coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:51 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 08 January 2020

CluedUpp is bringing a Witchcraft and Wizardry Detective Game to Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milan Markovic

Make sure to have your wands at the ready as a spellbinding detective game is coming to Norwich for wannabee witches and wizards.

One of the prizes on offer is for best dressed dog Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoOne of the prizes on offer is for best dressed dog Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Norwich Detective Day will take place on Saturday, March 28 and is an outdoor activity that sees participants solve a magical mystery.

It has been created by CluedUpp, who have previously brought a murder mystery game to the city, and the clues to crack the case will all unfold virtually on their app.

CluedUpp events are just like a giant game of Cluedo and their mysteries have been played by over 42,000 detectives in 38 countries worldwide, which also includes America, the Netherlands and Germany.

The game is entirely self-guided and is solved in teams of up to six, with a briefing sent via email two weeks before the event.

You will be invited to start at a secret location, perhaps even platform 9 3/4, anytime between 10am and 1pm and witches and wizards fancy dress is encouraged.

You have until 5pm to complete it and the game will last anywhere between one and four hours, with the average squad of magicians completing in around two hours and 20 minutes, and you will need access to a smartphone, which is iOS or Android compatible.

Over 100 teams are expected to take part, and there will be prizes for the fastest team, best fancy dress, best team picture, best team name, best little detective witch or wizard and a best K-9 prize for dogs.

A group ticket for six adults costs £42, with children under 16 able to play as extra members for free, and you can purchase them at cluedupp.com

