Norwich to host city-wide murder mystery adventure

You can play detective for a day during an upcoming Cluedo inspired event in Norwich.

On February 9 Norwich will become a playground for wannabe detectives as CluedUpp’s latest murder mystery game The Beast of Birkness takes over the city.

Players will be ‘drafted in from murder squad’ to look for clues and discover the evidence to stop a serial killer - striking in the fictional village of Birkness- in their tracks.

To play you’ll need a team of at least two detectives, with six as the maximum per team, some decent shoes for walking as you’ll be travelling all over the city, and a smart phone as the game’s narrative is delivered through an app.

Prizes will be given for the fastest team to solve the mystery, the best team fancy dress, best team picture, best team name, best child detective, and best dog detective.

Taking part will cost £36 per team of up to six people with members under 16 playing for free and not counting in team numbers. The start time for the event is between 10am and 1pm.

More information and tickets are available from the event’s website.