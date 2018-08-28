Search

Advanced search

Norwich to host city-wide murder mystery adventure

PUBLISHED: 13:24 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:24 20 November 2018

CluedUpp's latest murder mystery game is coming to Norwich. Photo: CluedUpp

CluedUpp's latest murder mystery game is coming to Norwich. Photo: CluedUpp

CluedUpp

You can play detective for a day during an upcoming Cluedo inspired event in Norwich.

On February 9 Norwich will become a playground for wannabe detectives as CluedUpp’s latest murder mystery game The Beast of Birkness takes over the city.

Players will be ‘drafted in from murder squad’ to look for clues and discover the evidence to stop a serial killer - striking in the fictional village of Birkness- in their tracks.

To play you’ll need a team of at least two detectives, with six as the maximum per team, some decent shoes for walking as you’ll be travelling all over the city, and a smart phone as the game’s narrative is delivered through an app.

Prizes will be given for the fastest team to solve the mystery, the best team fancy dress, best team picture, best team name, best child detective, and best dog detective.

Taking part will cost £36 per team of up to six people with members under 16 playing for free and not counting in team numbers. The start time for the event is between 10am and 1pm.

More information and tickets are available from the event’s website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Brookside star Louis Emerick on playing Horse in The Full Monty

Louis Emerick at Horse Credit: Full Monty UK tour

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast