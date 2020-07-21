Search

‘The hand sanitiser isn’t a clue’ - Norwich escape room reopens with social distancing measures

PUBLISHED: 17:50 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 21 July 2020

The players, from left, Louisa Baldwin, Sarah Burgess, James Randle and Donna-Louise Bishop, in the Bank Heist Room at the reopened Clued Up! Escape Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The players, from left, Louisa Baldwin, Sarah Burgess, James Randle and Donna-Louise Bishop, in the Bank Heist Room at the reopened Clued Up! Escape Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A popular city escape room has reopened its doors after lockdown and it has been adapted and made Covid-secure with virtual clues and contactless check-in.

Donna-Louise Bishop finds diamonds as the players break into the vault in the Bank Heist Room at the reopened Clued Up! Escape Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDonna-Louise Bishop finds diamonds as the players break into the vault in the Bank Heist Room at the reopened Clued Up! Escape Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Couple Andy Dunn and Treena Reeves, both from Watton, opened Clued Up! Escape Rooms in 66 Prince of Wales last summer, beginning with Nuclear Countdown and they have since opened two more called The Bank Heist and Prison Breakout.

While the rooms have been shut due to coronavirus, they have spent the time adapting them for social distancing and Mr Dunn is also working on a downloadable game which will be ready later in the year.

Mr Dunn said: “Everything was going brilliantly until coronavirus happened and we were sold out every weekend, but business then fell off a cliff.

“We have now reopened and overhauled all three of our games to reduce the amount of things people need to touch and where clues used to be on bits of paper we have now put many of these on laptops.

James Randle and Louisa Baldwin find gold bars and money as they break into the vault in the Bank Heist Room at the reopened Clued Up! Escape Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJames Randle and Louisa Baldwin find gold bars and money as they break into the vault in the Bank Heist Room at the reopened Clued Up! Escape Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Registration used to be on an iPad which was passed around but it is now done by scanning a QR code on the wall.

“We have hand sanitiser outside and inside the rooms and we normally have to stress to people that it isn’t a clue so they don’t tip it all out looking for a key.

“We also have multiple sets of identical props which we alternate so they can all be cleaned.”

Andy Dunn, owner at the reopened Clued Up! Escape Rooms, ready with hints for the players, playing under new social distancing rules. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAndy Dunn, owner at the reopened Clued Up! Escape Rooms, ready with hints for the players, playing under new social distancing rules. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Players need to wear masks for the briefing and de-briefing and while single household groups don’t have to in the room, those in separate households will need to do so.

In the Nuclear Attack, players become secret agents tasked with stopping an attack on Norwich, in The Bank Heist they need to break into a vault and steal as much money as they can and in Prison Break the aim is to escape before the warden arrives.

Mr Dunn added: “We’ve all been cocooned inside for four months, so come out and have some fun.”

Treena Reeves, director at the reopened Clued Up! Escape Rooms, in one of the overhauled rooms, Nuclear Countdown Room. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTreena Reeves, director at the reopened Clued Up! Escape Rooms, in one of the overhauled rooms, Nuclear Countdown Room. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All games are for two to eight players and you can book at cluedupescapes.co.uk

Treena Reeves, director at the reopened Clued Up! Escape Rooms, in one of the overhauled rooms, Prison Breakout. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTreena Reeves, director at the reopened Clued Up! Escape Rooms, in one of the overhauled rooms, Prison Breakout. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

