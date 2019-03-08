Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

REVIEW: Classic Ibiza at Blickling hall

PUBLISHED: 11:10 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 10 August 2019

Classic Ibiza 2019 Photo: Richard Porritt

Classic Ibiza 2019 Photo: Richard Porritt

Archant

In 1987 three pals set off in search of sun to Ibiza.

Classic Ibiza 2019 Photo: Richard PorrittClassic Ibiza 2019 Photo: Richard Porritt

But when they arrived it was the nightlife rather than the weather that had them hooked on the White Isle.

So mesmerised by the distinctive Balearic beats were the trio that when they got back to London they immediately began playing the new sounds to anyone who would listen. Those pals were Trevor Fung, Paul Oakenfold, and Danny Rampling the godfathers of what has become a multi-billion pound global industry. Dance music long overtook guitars as the genre most played by radio and loved by punters.

But, on a rather blowy and sporadically wet evening at Blickling Hall, in north Norfolk, Ibiza seemed rather a long way off.

You may also want to watch:

Classic Ibiza - basically some of the biggest dance tunes performed by an orchestra - attracts a crowd of aging ravers mainly. Those old enough to remember the halcyon days of super clubs Cream, Ministry of Sound and Gatecrasher.

But that was decades ago and you'd think at their age this crowd would know better - and apparently they do. Gone are the acid face t-shirts, gone the baggy trousers and recreational drugs. Instead these ravers reached for the picnic blankets, fold away seats and Waitrose nibbles.

The edge might have long since left the dance scene but the fun remains alive and kicking. Crowd favourites included tracks by Massive Attack, Underworld and The Prodigy.

But just as the music was about to come to a close that edge returned. Perhaps angered by the sogginess of their sourdough one partygoer began lobbing stuff on the stage. "If you throw anything else we aren't playing anymore," said a gentleman on the mic - only to be pelted again. He left in a huff but his stoic fellow musicians continued for a triumphant finale.

It seems Classic Ibiza is now a firm fixture in Norfolk - long may that continue.

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Police called to fight at Chapelfield clothing store

A fight broke out in a city centre clothes shop and spilled out onto the street yesterday afternoon. Photo: Google Streetview

Supermarket plans to open new store by the end of the year

Proposed plans for a new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul was kept busy at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three vehicles get stuck under town’s notorious low bridge in just one day

A van stuck under Abbey Farm bridge. Picture: Gareth Wardell

Tree blocks road in city centre

A tree has fallen in the windy weather on St Andrews Street near St Andrew's Church. Picture: Lindsay George

New eco-gym gives users chance to pedal and charge phone at same time

Norfolk's first eco-gym opens in Memorial Park, North Walsham. Craig Potter, six, on an energy hand-bike. Pictures: David Bale

‘It will only make us stronger’ – Godfrey proud of City response after cruel first half at Liverpool

Ben Godfrey talks to keeper Tim Krul after Norwich City went 2-0 down during the first half at Anfield Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul was kept busy at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists