Roll up roll up! Circus Wonderland is heading to Norwich area

24 May, 2019 - 11:33
Popol and Kakehole. Photo: Courtesy of Circus Wonderland

Popol and Kakehole. Photo: Courtesy of Circus Wonderland

Courtesy of Circus Wonderland

A family-friendly circus with award winning clowns will be visiting the Norwich area this summer.

Circus Wonderland will arrive near the city for the first time from Wednesday, May 29 until Sunday, June 2.

With high flying acrobats, jugglers and clowns, the event in Catton Park promises thrills and spills for all the family.

The Centners are set to light up the big top with their flame throwing juggling from the back of their speeding quad bikes and daring trapeze artists Duo Velvet will fly through the roof of the arena without any safety devices.

Grace Olivia will perform a fiery foot juggling fiesta, and circus-goers can expect to see Argentinian acrobat Sebastian perching precariously at the top of his perilous pole, ten metres above the heads of the audience.

Amidst the action and excitement, award winning clowns Kakehole and Mr Popol are due to amuse with their crazy comic capers, with madcap music, magic and an exploding grand piano, and there is a special appearance from the unique Mr Slinky.

There are no performing animals but look for guest star Baby Shark.

Show times are weekdays at 3pm and 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 5pm, and Sunday at 2pm.

For further information about the show visit www.circuswonderland.co.uk or contact the box office on 07531 612240.

