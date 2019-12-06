Gallery

Take a sneak peek at the magical sets for Theatre Royal's Cinderella

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

The magical world which will be inhabited by Cinderella, the Ugly Sisters and Prince Charming during this year's Norwich Theatre Royal panto has been slowly materialising in a riverside warehouse in Lowestoft.

During a sneak peek behind the scenes at Scenic Project's workshops and compound at Nelson Wharf Business Park, Baron Hardup's Hall, funfair stalls, a helter-skelter and much more are all receiving finishing touches before the entire panto set is loaded up and transported to the theatre, ready for the opening show on December 17.

The whole operation started out with concept designs in January and for the last six weeks the team at Scenic have been building and painting everything from sixteen 24 ft high by 40 ft wide backcloths, to large scenery such as Hardup Hall and smaller items such as a village pump and a rock wall.

Scenic Projects artistic director Stephen Wilson said audiences would see "a very traditional Cinderella with all the ingredients you would expect - from a run-down hall in a small town with the palace in the distance, to a ballroom scene, a kitchen transformation scene and Cinderella's coach."

A family-run business, Scenic Projects was set up in 1996 and is now one of the UK's leading suppliers of stage scenery, both for pantomimes and amateur musicals, employing 45 people and hiring out 600 sets this year to theatres all around the country.

