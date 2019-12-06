Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Gallery

Take a sneak peek at the magical sets for Theatre Royal's Cinderella

PUBLISHED: 11:20 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 06 December 2019

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

The magical world which will be inhabited by Cinderella, the Ugly Sisters and Prince Charming during this year's Norwich Theatre Royal panto has been slowly materialising in a riverside warehouse in Lowestoft.

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

During a sneak peek behind the scenes at Scenic Project's workshops and compound at Nelson Wharf Business Park, Baron Hardup's Hall, funfair stalls, a helter-skelter and much more are all receiving finishing touches before the entire panto set is loaded up and transported to the theatre, ready for the opening show on December 17.

The whole operation started out with concept designs in January and for the last six weeks the team at Scenic have been building and painting everything from sixteen 24 ft high by 40 ft wide backcloths, to large scenery such as Hardup Hall and smaller items such as a village pump and a rock wall.

READ MORE: Rehearsals get underway for Theatre Royal's Cinderella panto

Scenic Projects artistic director Stephen Wilson said audiences would see "a very traditional Cinderella with all the ingredients you would expect - from a run-down hall in a small town with the palace in the distance, to a ballroom scene, a kitchen transformation scene and Cinderella's coach."

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

A family-run business, Scenic Projects was set up in 1996 and is now one of the UK's leading suppliers of stage scenery, both for pantomimes and amateur musicals, employing 45 people and hiring out 600 sets this year to theatres all around the country.

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Scenic open their doors for a sneak preview of the sets from the Theatre Royal's pantomime, Cinderella. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Tickets go on sale today for Michael Buble’s Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 UK tour. Credit: PA Photos/Bantam

Conservatives suspend member after hustings arrest and Jo Swinson tweet

The candidates for North Norfolk pictured at a hustings in Stalham where the heckling incident took place. From left, Emma Cortlett (Lab), Harry Gwynne (Brex), Duncan Baker (Con) and Karen Ward (Lib Dem). Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Eyesore’ village pub hit by fire

The First and Last pub in Ormesby, which has been hit by fire. Picture: Dan Hickey

Teenager suffers black eye in Wetherspoon pub toilet attack

A teenager was attacked in the toilets of the Queen of Iceni in Norwich .Photo: Steve Adams

Thousands of trees planted along NDR have died, council admits

Thousands of trees need to be replanted along the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man suffers serious leg injuries following crash on bridge

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists