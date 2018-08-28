Video

Christmas shows and pantomimes in Norfolk in 2018

Actor Steven Roberts will be playing Aladdin in the Norwich Theatre Royal panto this year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

There is always a good sprinkling of magic and sparkle at our local pantomimes, we take a look at some of the shows on their way to a town near you.

Launch of the Cromer Pier Christmas Show. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Launch of the Cromer Pier Christmas Show. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

BECCLES

Sleeping Beauty

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre

December 21 to 31

Stars Thom Bailey as Carabosse, Daniel Hanton as Dame Victoria Sponge, Ross Chenery as Muddles, Rebecca Jillings as Princess Aurora.

CROMER

Cromer Pier Christmas Show

Launch of the Lowestoft Marina Theatre pantomime Peter Pan, staring Sid Owen as Hook. Anthony Sahota (Peter Pan), Terry Gleed (Smee), Sid Owen (Captain Hook) and Sophie Holt (Wendy) Picture: Nick Butcher Launch of the Lowestoft Marina Theatre pantomime Peter Pan, staring Sid Owen as Hook. Anthony Sahota (Peter Pan), Terry Gleed (Smee), Sid Owen (Captain Hook) and Sophie Holt (Wendy) Picture: Nick Butcher

Pavilion Theatre

November 24 to December 30

Featuring good old Norfolk boy, all round entertainer and jolly nice chap Olly Day returning for the tenth time, with a lively cast including magician and comedy star Mark James. There’s plenty more too in this famous end of the pier show, with lots of laughs and a good dose of festive sparkle.

DEREHAM

Sleeping Beauty

Dereham Memorial Hall

December 27 to January 1

It’s going to be non-stop fun and laughter at this panto as adults at Dereham Operatic Society and the Youth Theatre Company build on the 70th anniversary concert earlier in the year for a joint production. The DOSYTCo production team is all in-house, with musical director Michael Stoker part of the two piece band. Expect songs to span everything from rock to disco to pop. As always there will be colourful costumes for the horoes and villains, magical stage effects and lots of audience participation - including the famous song sheet.

Children's fairy tale Sleeping Beauty is coming to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange this Christmas. Pictured are Dame Nellie Night played by Ian Marr and Chester the Jester played by Scott Cripps. Picture: Ian Burt. More Christmas show news from page 53. Children's fairy tale Sleeping Beauty is coming to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange this Christmas. Pictured are Dame Nellie Night played by Ian Marr and Chester the Jester played by Scott Cripps. Picture: Ian Burt. More Christmas show news from page 53.

DISS

Dick Whittington

The Corn Hall

December 19 to 30

Get your eyes on the distant horizon! From old ‘Laandaan Taaarn’, across the high seas and on to Morocco - they’re off in search of adventure and treasure! Will King Rat thwart their plans, or will the Fairy of the Bells save Dick’s day? This spectacular show has all the elements you’d expect from a professional pantomime and oodles of silliness to boot!

FAKENHAM

White Christmas the Musical

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Fakenham Community Centre

December 11 to 15

Known and loved for their award winning December pantomime, the Fadlos (Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society) wanted to try something different – welcome White Christmas the Musical. Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heart-warming musical adaptation features seventeen Irving Berlin songs and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. The dazzling score features well known standards including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano, How Deep Is the Ocean and the perennial favourite, White Christmas.

GORLESTON

Sleeping Beauty

Gorleston Pavilion Theatre

December 6 to 30

She’s beautiful but she’s asleep, he’s charming but can he wake her up? Is it that simple? Join stars including Helen McDermott, Steven Fawell, John Mangan, Bethan Treglohan and John Woods in this traditional family panto favourite.

Children's fairy tale Sleeping Beauty is coming to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange this Christmas. Pictured is Evil Carabosse played by Victoria Bush. Picture: Ian Burt Children's fairy tale Sleeping Beauty is coming to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange this Christmas. Pictured is Evil Carabosse played by Victoria Bush. Picture: Ian Burt

Dick Comes Again

Gorleston Pavilion Theatre

December 14 to 23

A pantomime for the adults to giggle at. Enjoy the return of Dick in his new (Strictly Adult Only!) adventure. The show contains a lot of adult themes and strong language, and is aimed at over 18’s only.

Cinderella

Gorleston Pavillion Theatre

January 10 to 13

This classic panto is sure to delight audiences young and old with all the traditional ingredients of song, dance and comedy, mixed together with the age old story of rags to riches known the world over.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

GREAT YARMOUTH

The Wizard of Oz

St George’s Theatre

December 15 to 30

Dorothy, a Kansas farm girl, and her faithful yet cheeky dog Toto dream of leaving Aunty Em and having adventures in a far away place over the rainbow. Watch in amazement as they are carried away by a tornado to the magical land of Oz.. Packed full of modern songs, dances, hilarious characters, special effects and magic.

Hippodrome Christmas Spectacular Circus

December 8 to January 6

Children's fairy tale Sleeping Beauty is coming to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange this Christmas. Pictured are (from left) Ian Marr (Dame Nellie Night), Isobel Bates (Fairy Forty Winks), Paul Bentley (King Clarence), Olivia Arnold (Princess Belle), Scott Cripps (Chester the Jester), Posh Charles and Victoria Bush (Evil Carabosse). Picture: Ian Burt Children's fairy tale Sleeping Beauty is coming to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange this Christmas. Pictured are (from left) Ian Marr (Dame Nellie Night), Isobel Bates (Fairy Forty Winks), Paul Bentley (King Clarence), Olivia Arnold (Princess Belle), Scott Cripps (Chester the Jester), Posh Charles and Victoria Bush (Evil Carabosse). Picture: Ian Burt

Circus artists from all over the world, plus swimmers, dancers and children from the local Dance Estelle School bring all the Christmas spirit you need set in the unique atmosphere of the Edwardian Hippodrome.

HUNSTANTON

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Princess Theatre

December 1 to January 1

Can Snow White escape the clutches of the Wicked Queen, her stepmother? Will the Prince save the day and ensure a happily ever after along with her new found friends the Seven Dwarfs? Plenty of audience participation and all the other traditional ingredients you know and love with stunning costumes, creative choreography, scenery straight from an enchanting fairy tale and a fast paced story line.

KING’S LYNN

Sleeping Beauty

King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

December 7 to 31

The Princess is searching for happiness, Evil Carabosse is searching for revenge, Chester the Jester is searching for someone to laugh at his terrible jokes and Dame Nellie Night Nurse is searching for a man… in the two front rows!

LODDON

Cinderella

The Lecture Hall

Janaury 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26

The traditional tale of Cinderella and her dreadful step sisters gets the famous Loddon Players treatment, which means fantastic costumes, brilliant songs, lots of local flavour and even more laughter. A show for all the family, the January 20 is a charitable performance for the St.Raphael Club from Norwich, when members will be in attendance.

LOWESTOFT

Peter Pan

Marina Theatre

December 13 to January 1

Join Wendy, Michael and John Darling as they fly over London with Peter Pan to join the Lost Boys and Tinker Bell in Never Land where Captain Hook wants to outwit and out-manoeuvre our hero. Starring EastEnders’ Sid Owen and Anthony Sahota from BBC’s Let it Shine.

NORWICH

Aladdin

Norwich Theatre Royal

December 12 to January 13

Steven Roberts (Hollyoaks, The History Boys) takes on the title role aiming to outwit the evil Abanazar, played by Emmerdale and Casualty star Rik Makarem and Theatre Royal panto stalwart Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey.

My First Panto: Jack and the Beansprout

The Garage

November 30 to January 9

Created especially for young children and their families, this production will have you singing, dancing and playing with Jack, his Mother and Daisy the Cow throughout this magical adventure. A family friendly experience, in a relaxed setting for your little ones to participate in theatre for the first time; babies can be fed and children play along with the action.

SHERINGHAM

Beauty and the Beast

Sheringham Little Theatre

December 8 to January 1

A classic fairytale is given some new twists with puppetry, a talking book and iPad brought to life in the enchanted castle home of the prince-turned- Beast – as his relationship with village girl Belle unfolds amid drama, special effects, song and magical mayhem.

The script is by London West End stage star Killian Donnelly, currently playing Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, who has previously written a trio of other pantos for the venue.

The starring roles include: Belle (Emma Scott), Beast (George Capes), Mrs Pans (James Lavender), Gaston (Kyle Fraser), and LeFou (Sam Thompson).

THETFORD

The Wizard of Oz

Carnegie Rooms

January 18, 19, 25, 26

Click those heels and off we go…. The Thetford Players take us on a magical tour along the yellow brick road with all of our Wizard of Oz favourites, and a few surprises too. Many regular Player members are returning for another show and the cast features new faces too, and a new adult and junior chorus. Sit back, enjoy - and watch out for the witch and her flying monkeys.

THURSFORD

Christmas Spectacular

Thursford Collection

November 6 to December 23

An extravaganza of non-stop singing, dancing, music, humour and variety. It’s a fast moving celebration of the festive season featuring an eclectic mix of both seasonal and year round favourites.

WATTON

Snow White

Queens Hall

January 31 to February 2

Will the beautiful Snow White eat the poisoned apple? What will the dwarfs do? Who will cook their tea now? Where is her prince? It’s all to be revealed in this Watton Pantomime Group production, who have a tradition of lighthearted, extremely funny and well produced shows.