Search

Advanced search
Video

Homecoming Christmas gig ends successful year for Norfolk pub

PUBLISHED: 15:16 19 December 2018

Popular Norwich band Killamonjambo are playing a special Christmas party gig at the Banham Barrel. Picture: Killamonjambo

Popular Norwich band Killamonjambo are playing a special Christmas party gig at the Banham Barrel. Picture: Killamonjambo

Archant

A South Norfolk pub is to cap a successful year by hosting the homecoming Christmas party of a much loved local party band.

Popular Norwich band Killamonjambo are playing a special Christmas party gig at the Banham Barrel. Picture: KillamonjamboPopular Norwich band Killamonjambo are playing a special Christmas party gig at the Banham Barrel. Picture: Killamonjambo

Norwich-based funk and ska ensemble Killamonjambo will play their annual festive party at the Banham Barrel on December 22 promising “maximum enjoyment and seasonal cheer”.

The band, firm favourites on the Norfolk music scene, will be supported by four-piece ska/rock/funk band Mammal Not Fish and Pin Ups.

Popular Norwich band Killamonjambo are playing a special Christmas party gig at the Banham Barrel. Picture: KillamonjamboPopular Norwich band Killamonjambo are playing a special Christmas party gig at the Banham Barrel. Picture: Killamonjambo

The evening promises some surprise special guests and Christmas tunes. “We also have some special guests joining us on stage which we are very excited about,” they teased. “Our sax player is currently living in Cambodia but he will be back to join us for a special kind of one-off homecoming. We have been rehearsing some special songs which we can’t wait to play, including some Killamonjambo classics and a handful of Christmassy numbers for good measure.

“These annual Christmas parties have become something of a tradition for us at the Barrel and are certainly some of our favourite and most fun events.”

The gig caps a successful year for the South Norfolk pub following its redevelopment as a live music venue. Those who have performed on its stage in 2018 include Nashville-based country music star Canaan Cox, John Wheeler of Hayseed Dixie and Norfolk Britain’s Got Talent finalists Jack and Tim.

• Killamonjambo play the Banham Barrel on December 22, £10 advance/£12 on door if any left. Tickets available from the pub or UEA website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Morons’ cause £1,500 damage to father’s Audi in overnight attack

Vandals have caused £1,500 worth of damage to an Audi RS4 in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Photo: Wayne Moyse

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Four taken to hospital after ‘carbon monoxide’ leak at restaurant in Brundall

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plank ‘snapped under’ jogger whose foot went through Cromer pier

The injuries sustained by Karen Kitchener who was jogging on Cromer Pier when her foot went through a rotten piece of wood. Photo: Jamie Honeywood/Karen Kitchener
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists