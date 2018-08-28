Video

Homecoming Christmas gig ends successful year for Norfolk pub

Popular Norwich band Killamonjambo are playing a special Christmas party gig at the Banham Barrel. Picture: Killamonjambo Archant

A South Norfolk pub is to cap a successful year by hosting the homecoming Christmas party of a much loved local party band.

Norwich-based funk and ska ensemble Killamonjambo will play their annual festive party at the Banham Barrel on December 22 promising “maximum enjoyment and seasonal cheer”.

The band, firm favourites on the Norfolk music scene, will be supported by four-piece ska/rock/funk band Mammal Not Fish and Pin Ups.

The evening promises some surprise special guests and Christmas tunes. “We also have some special guests joining us on stage which we are very excited about,” they teased. “Our sax player is currently living in Cambodia but he will be back to join us for a special kind of one-off homecoming. We have been rehearsing some special songs which we can’t wait to play, including some Killamonjambo classics and a handful of Christmassy numbers for good measure.

“These annual Christmas parties have become something of a tradition for us at the Barrel and are certainly some of our favourite and most fun events.”

The gig caps a successful year for the South Norfolk pub following its redevelopment as a live music venue. Those who have performed on its stage in 2018 include Nashville-based country music star Canaan Cox, John Wheeler of Hayseed Dixie and Norfolk Britain’s Got Talent finalists Jack and Tim.

• Killamonjambo play the Banham Barrel on December 22, £10 advance/£12 on door if any left. Tickets available from the pub or UEA website.