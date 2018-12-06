Video

Christmas is coming as traditional market is set up in Norwich

Norwich Traditional Christmas Market Credit: Louisa Baldwin Archant

Norwich is stepping into Christmas in style as a traditional German market is set to open in the city.

Preparation is currently underway for the opening of the festive market this Friday, December 7 and the wooden chalets are now set up outside the Forum.

The market is free to enter and will run until December 23 and there will be a range of unique gifts on offer at over 30 stalls.

To warm up there will also be a winter garden and tavern, to relax in after your Christmas shopping, and street entertainment throughout December.

There will also be hot festive food and drink on offer including ginger bread, roasted chesnuts, grilled sausages and mulled wine.

Stalls at the market include Waffle Works, Beautiful Bags and Bits, a Pick & Mix chalet, Jabbawocky handmade pendants and The Cheese Board.

Entry is free and whilst you’re there make sure to visit the stunning Tunnel of Light which boasts 50,000 LEDS and almost six miles of light strings and runs from Gentleman’s Walk to The Forum.

The market is open 10am to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.