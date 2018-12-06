Search

Advanced search
Video

Christmas is coming as traditional market is set up in Norwich

06 December, 2018 - 10:14
Norwich Traditional Christmas Market Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Norwich Traditional Christmas Market Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Archant

Norwich is stepping into Christmas in style as a traditional German market is set to open in the city.

Preparation is currently underway for the opening of the festive market this Friday, December 7 and the wooden chalets are now set up outside the Forum.

The market is free to enter and will run until December 23 and there will be a range of unique gifts on offer at over 30 stalls.

To warm up there will also be a winter garden and tavern, to relax in after your Christmas shopping, and street entertainment throughout December.

There will also be hot festive food and drink on offer including ginger bread, roasted chesnuts, grilled sausages and mulled wine.

Norwich Traditional Christmas Market Credit: Louisa BaldwinNorwich Traditional Christmas Market Credit: Louisa Baldwin

READ MORE: Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Stalls at the market include Waffle Works, Beautiful Bags and Bits, a Pick & Mix chalet, Jabbawocky handmade pendants and The Cheese Board.

Entry is free and whilst you’re there make sure to visit the stunning Tunnel of Light which boasts 50,000 LEDS and almost six miles of light strings and runs from Gentleman’s Walk to The Forum.

The market is open 10am to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Devastated son releases film on suicide after his mother took her own life

April Archer and her son Jamie. Picture: Archer Family

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Gallery Could this finally be the end of Norfolk’s notorious tyre mountain following its 20-year saga?

Tattersett Business Park owner, businessman Roger Gawn, with the mound of car and lorry tyres. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchell

‘Every day is inspection day’ - Staff praised as coastal hospital is only in county which is not failing

Staff at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) celebrate being rated as good by the CQC. Photo: JPUH

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk police officer resigns over inappropriate use of Twitter

Former PC Rod Morrison resigned over inappropriate use of his work twitter account. Photo:Twitter

Father of Norwich cyclist who died in alleyway said warning signs would have saved his life

Warren Dowling, 32, was described as a

Car causes significant structural damage after crashing into house

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Urban Search and Rescue 'shore up' a house in Heacham Photo: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Devastated son releases film on suicide after his mother took her own life

April Archer and her son Jamie. Picture: Archer Family

‘Every day is inspection day’ - Staff praised as coastal hospital is only in county which is not failing

Staff at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) celebrate being rated as good by the CQC. Photo: JPUH
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast