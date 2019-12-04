7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend



From real reindeer to Rapunzel pantomime, there are plenty of magical things to do in Norfolk this weekend.



1. What: Santa's Reindeer

Where: Norwich Camping & Leisure, 58 Yarmouth Road, Blofield, NR13 4LQ

When: December 7, 11am to 3pm

Cost: Free

Head to the camping superstore as Santa's Reindeer will be making a flying visit, with the chance to get up close to these magical animals and even have a go at feeding them.

Whilst you're the, make sure to visit the cafe for a tasty lunch and head to the farm shop for seasonal treats.



2. What: My First Panto: Rapunzel

Where: The Garage, 14 Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY

When: Until January 12, various times

Cost: Adults £12.50, children £7.50, under 1s go free, thegarage.org.uk/01603 598646

High in a tower, Rapunzel sits by the hour, waiting for the day she can explore the world below.



Is she a prisoner or just being kept safe from the world outside by her overbearing mother, Dame Gothel?

A chance encounter with a Prince and Rapunzel's world is turned upside down.

Rapunzel, the newest instalment from All-In Productions and The Garage's My First Panto, will have you singing, dancing and playing along with Rapunzel and the Prince.



3. What: Hockwold Christmas Fayre

Where: Station Road, IP26 4HZ

When: December 8, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £4, under 9s free, eventbrite.com

With over 100 stands and a wide range of crafts, food, drink and other gifts on offer, come along for a visit to a quintessential Christmas shopping experience just across the Norfolk border.

There will also be real reindeer, a free Santa's Grotto for the kids with presents, live entertainment, craft markets and plenty of tasty food and drink, with exhibitors coming from across the UK.



4. What: Regal Experience Screening: Annie Get Your Gun

Where: Wymondham & District Ex Service's Social Club Regal Cinema, 9 Friarscroft Lane, Wymondham, NR18 0AT

When: December 8, 2.30pm

Cost: £5, concessions £4, available from Simply Cards in Market Street, Wymondham, or on the door

Annie Get Your Gun, MGM's top money-making musical of 1950, will be the Regal Experience's classic screening this weekend.

Based on the legendary Irving Berlin's smash hit Broadway show, the movie stars Betty Hutton as Annie Oakley and baritone Howard Keel as her sharp-shooting rival and love interest Frank Butler, with Louis Calhern playing Buffalo Bill.

The film featured Berlin's magnificent score with such popular numbers as There's No Business Like Show Business and Doin' What Comes Naturally.

The supporting short will be Happy Holiday with Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra bound to get you in the Christmas spirit.

What: Father Christmas Experience

Where: Cromer Pier, NR27 9HE

When: December 7, 8, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 9am to 12.30pm

Cost: £12.50 per child, booking essential, call box office on 01263 512495

Shimmer the elf will welcome your family to the theatre bar and will invite your children to colour in a magical photo and play some games and they will then be taken to meet Father Christmas on the stage where they will receive a gift.

You will be emailed a form approximately one week before your experience to help the elves learn a little bit about your child so that Santa can talk to them about their interests and what they want for Christmas.

6. What: Twas the Night Before Christmas

Where: Wells Maltings, Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AU

When: December 5 to 28, various times

Cost: Adults from £8, under 16s from £7, family tickets available, wellsmaltings.org.uk/01328 710885

Norfolk-based fEAST Theatre in partnership with Wells Maltings will be bringing their very special show to the recently refurbished Wells theatre this Christmas.

The play will provide gasps and laughs aplenty for audiences of all ages, but will also leave its showdown ending in the hands of its audience.

Twas the Night Before Christmas begins in a prison for storybook villains.

One of the inmates, the notorious baddie Elderberry Yacht, is serving time for trying to destroy Christmas twenty years earlier.

Now, as the festive season approaches once again, he's demanding to be released and will make his case to Emily who, as a plucky child, saved Christmas all those years ago and, in the process, helped get Elderberry banged up.

Emily and Elderberry will together tell the story of that extraordinary Christmas crime and at the end of the show the audience will decide if the villain should be released.

7. What: Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra

Where: St Andrew's Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: December 7, 7.30pm

Cost: £12 to £18, £7 students/under 26, St George's Music Shop 01603 626414, norwichphil.ticketsource.co.uk

To mark the 150th anniversary of composer Hector Berlioz, the Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra perform his signature work, the Symphonie Fantastique, in their next concert at St Andrew's Hall.

The concert, conducted by Matthew Andrews, forms part of an all-French programme which also includes Edouard Lalo's Symphonie Espagnole for violin and orchestra, with Zoe Beyers making a welcome return as a soloist, and the dramatic Symphonic Poem, Phaeton by Saint-Saens.