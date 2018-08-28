Search

Swing into Christmas with festive concert at The Forum

PUBLISHED: 13:07 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:59 04 December 2018

The Jonathan Wyatt Big Band are returning to the Forum, for their festive extravaganza �Swing Into Christmas�. Picture: Jonathan Wyatt

The Jonathan Wyatt Big Band are returning to the Forum, for their festive extravaganza ‘Swing Into Christmas’.

The band, who celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2017 having played for TV and film, celebrity parties and Gala performances.

Band leader Jonathan Wyatt said: “The band are really looking forward to the show as it is really one of the highlights of our year.

“We have been working hard to mark sure that we bring something fresh while still retaining our usual mix of traditional holiday classics, big band versions of more recent Christmas songs and festive arrangements of some fantastic toe-tapping songs.”

Swing into Christmas will take place on December 16, and will start at 7:30pm.

Seats for the show cost £17.50 each and tables for Pizza Express can be booked via the Theatre Royal box office on 01603 630000.

Further information, visit: www.jwbb.co.uk

