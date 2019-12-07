7 of the best takeaway Christmas dishes in Norwich
Byron/Frankie and Benny's
These are some of the best festive menu items you can order from Deliveroo in Norwich this Christmas.
1 All Hail Turkey and Fries - Byron
Turkey is obviously a Christmas classic and Byron have made it centre stage in their festive menu.
This burger has chestnut and sage stuffing, with buttermilk-fried turkey and bacon, soaked in cranberry sauce and dolloped with clove spiced, onion infused bread sauce mayonnaise.
Price: £14.95
2 Christmas Burrito - Chiquito
Maybe Mexican cuisine isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think festive food, but Chiquito is serving up a bundle of Christmas cheer this year.
The Christmas Burrito comes in a beetroot and chia tortilla packed with pulled turkey, rice, beans, sour cream and cranberry salsa and there's also festive tortilla chips and nachos.
Price: £12.49
3 Festive Burger Box Meal - KFC
If it's a Kentucky Fried Christmas you're after then look no further.
The burger is original recipe fillet, crispy hash brown, sage and onion stuffing, mayo and cranberry dressing with a layer of cheese. Comes with sides of your choice.
Price £8.69
4 Mince pie no-cheese cake - Frankie and Benny's
If you're starting to get the sense that festive specials are a bit meat heavy then the vegan mince pie cheesecake dessert from Frankie and Benny's is here to shake things up.
Creamy vegan cheesecake with a mince pie and caramel flavoured drizzle served with vegan choc-chip ice cream.
Price: £5.99
5 All wrapped up - Gourmet Burger Kitchen
Who knew there were so many Christmas themed burgers in the market?
Gourmet Burger Kitchen joins the trend with 6oz prime beef, topped with Christmas cabbage pan-fried and tossed with pear, cinnamon, orange and red wine and garnished with rocket, camembert and cranberry mayo sauce and a prune wrapped in crispy bacon.
Price: £8.95
6 Festive Feast - YO! Sushi
There's no turkey or cranberry sauce in sight with this one, but it is a festive special only available for a limited time, so tuck in while you can.
Crispy Japanese fried chicken, YO! fries, miso-butter sweetcorn and coleslaw.
Price: £8.50
7 Pigs in blankets - Byron
Another entry from Byron and it's such a festive favourite it couldn't be left off the list.
Pigs in blankets served with wholegrain mustard mayo to give them a kick.
Price: £5.50