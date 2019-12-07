Search

7 of the best takeaway Christmas dishes in Norwich

07 December, 2019 - 09:00
Some of the festive specials available on Deliveroo. Photo: Byron/Frankie and Benny's

These are some of the best festive menu items you can order from Deliveroo in Norwich this Christmas.

All Hail Turkey burger from Byron. Photo: Byron/Malou BurgerAll Hail Turkey burger from Byron. Photo: Byron/Malou Burger

1 All Hail Turkey and Fries - Byron

Turkey is obviously a Christmas classic and Byron have made it centre stage in their festive menu.

This burger has chestnut and sage stuffing, with buttermilk-fried turkey and bacon, soaked in cranberry sauce and dolloped with clove spiced, onion infused bread sauce mayonnaise.

Price: £14.95

2 Christmas Burrito - Chiquito

Maybe Mexican cuisine isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think festive food, but Chiquito is serving up a bundle of Christmas cheer this year.

The Christmas Burrito comes in a beetroot and chia tortilla packed with pulled turkey, rice, beans, sour cream and cranberry salsa and there's also festive tortilla chips and nachos.

Price: £12.49

The Festive Burger Box Meal from KFC. Photo: KFCThe Festive Burger Box Meal from KFC. Photo: KFC

3 Festive Burger Box Meal - KFC

If it's a Kentucky Fried Christmas you're after then look no further.

The burger is original recipe fillet, crispy hash brown, sage and onion stuffing, mayo and cranberry dressing with a layer of cheese. Comes with sides of your choice.

Price £8.69

Mince pie no-cheese cake from Frankie and Benny's. Photo: Frankie and Benny'sMince pie no-cheese cake from Frankie and Benny's. Photo: Frankie and Benny's

4 Mince pie no-cheese cake - Frankie and Benny's

If you're starting to get the sense that festive specials are a bit meat heavy then the vegan mince pie cheesecake dessert from Frankie and Benny's is here to shake things up.

Creamy vegan cheesecake with a mince pie and caramel flavoured drizzle served with vegan choc-chip ice cream.

Price: £5.99

5 All wrapped up - Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Who knew there were so many Christmas themed burgers in the market?

Gourmet Burger Kitchen joins the trend with 6oz prime beef, topped with Christmas cabbage pan-fried and tossed with pear, cinnamon, orange and red wine and garnished with rocket, camembert and cranberry mayo sauce and a prune wrapped in crispy bacon.

Price: £8.95

6 Festive Feast - YO! Sushi

There's no turkey or cranberry sauce in sight with this one, but it is a festive special only available for a limited time, so tuck in while you can.

Crispy Japanese fried chicken, YO! fries, miso-butter sweetcorn and coleslaw.

Price: £8.50

Pigs in blankets from Byron. Photo: Byron/Malou BurgerPigs in blankets from Byron. Photo: Byron/Malou Burger

7 Pigs in blankets - Byron

Another entry from Byron and it's such a festive favourite it couldn't be left off the list.

Pigs in blankets served with wholegrain mustard mayo to give them a kick.

Price: £5.50

