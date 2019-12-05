7 Christmas and Boxing Day swims in Norfolk

Cromer is one of the Christmas and Boxing Day swims taking place in Norfolk and Waveney. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Swap board games for breaststroke this Christmas, with festive swims taking place at beaches across Norfolk and Waveney.

Cromer Boxing Day dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Cromer Boxing Day dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cure those Christmas day hangovers and burn off those extra calories by heading to the coast with your family and friends for a dip in the sea.

Here are seven of the best Christmas Day and Boxing Day swims taking place in 2019...

1. Cromer

Boxing Day

Organised by the North Norfolk Beach Runners, this year's event will raise funds for Cromer Children's Charity, which helps with the special needs of sick children within a five mile radius of Cromer Church.

The fun run will start at 10am from the Cromer Pier forecourt and the main dip will take place at 11am.

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Fancy dress is encouraged, with last year's costumes ranging from Robin Hood to unicorns, and they are hoping to attract even more swimmers after a record 300 people took part in 2018.

If you are planning to swim, make sure to wrap up warm immediately after and St John Ambulance, Cromer Coastguards and RNLI will be in attendance for your safety.

For those unable to go to Cromer on the day, there will also be a JustGiving page set up for donations.

2. Hunstanton

Christmas Day

The annual Christmas Day swim attracts thousands of spectators every year far and wide and has been running for over 50 years.

Mundesley Boxing Day swimmers Credit: Richard Batson Mundesley Boxing Day swimmers Credit: Richard Batson

The swimmers wear fancy dress and brave the icy waters to raise money for charities in the local area.

Registration begins at the Oasis Leisure Centre in Seagate Road at 10.30am and entrants will parade into the sea at 11am.

The event is organised by the Hunstanton Round Table and you can download a sponsor form on the 'Hunstanton Christmas Day Swim' Facebook event, with more details to be revealed near the time at hunstanton-district.roundtable.co.uk

3. Mundesley

The swimmers make a dash for the chilly waters at Overstrand. Credit: Richard Batson The swimmers make a dash for the chilly waters at Overstrand. Credit: Richard Batson

Boxing Day

Refreshments are served from 10.30am and the dip into the North Sea takes place at 11am from the Lifeboat Station.

There are also prizes on offer for the best fancy dress, which last year included Baywatch, superheroes and even a Christmas tree.

A charity bucket collection will be supporting the Mundesley Brownies and the 1st Mundesley Air Scouts.

4. Overstrand

Peaceful afternoon at Sea Palling. Photo by John Paul. Peaceful afternoon at Sea Palling. Photo by John Paul.

Boxing Day

Whilst no details have been revealed yet for the 2019 event, last year it began at 10.30am at the bottom of the ramp leading onto the beach at the west end of the village.

The event is bound to make you feel a bit better about your Christmas feasting and all swimmers are welcome.

Check overstrandparishcouncil.org.uk for the latest updates on this year's swim.

5. Sea Palling

Boxing Day

The annual Lowestoft Christmas Day seaside swim. December 2015. Picture: James Bass The annual Lowestoft Christmas Day seaside swim. December 2015. Picture: James Bass

Head to Sea Palling beach for their annual Let's Do it Anyway Charity Annual Dip, which takes place at midday and swimmers should arrive no later than 11.30am.

There is no minimum sponsorship required and participants will be asked to contribute an amount of their choice at registration.

You can also set up your own sponsorship page if you wish at justgiving.com/letsdoitanyway

Events taking place in Waveney...

Brave souls take part in the Christmas charity swim at Southwold Credit: Simon Parker Brave souls take part in the Christmas charity swim at Southwold Credit: Simon Parker

6. Lowestoft

Christmas Day

Organised by Sentinel Leisure Trust, Lowestoft's Christmas Dip is back for its 42nd year and last year they raised over £10,000 for local charities and projects.

Fancy dress is encouraged, with last year's costumes ranging from mermaids to Mario, and the dip will take place at 10am.

Changing facilities and registration opens from 9am in Lord Kitchener's Garden, north of The Thatch restaurant, in a marquee on the green space.

Swimmers are required to make a minimum £5 donation and you can download and fill in the application form and give money at www.sltrust.co.uk/xmasdayswim

7. Southwold

Christmas Day

Taking place in the idyllic seaside town of Southwold, the Christmas Day swim returns for its eighth year.

The event, which is for over 16s, starts at 10.30am on Southwold Beach, near Gun Hill, and fancy dress is encouraged.

The cost of registration is £5 and will split between the two chosen charities Scotty's Little Soldiers and Southwold RNLI.

You can register and donate at southwoldrotary.co.uk/swim and all sponsored swimmers will also win a medal.