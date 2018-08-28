Norfolk photographer Chris Taylor called in by Hotel Inspector to help Harleston business

Alex Polizzi and Robin Twigge at The Swan in Norfolk. Photo: Channel 5 (C) Channel 5

On TV tonight: Hotel Inspector Alex Polizzi has called on the services of Norfolk photographer Chris Taylor to appear alongside her on screen to help turn around the fortunes of a Harleston hotel in need of extra guests.

Chris was contacted by the Hotel Inspector: Checking In, Checking Out team to provide advice about the importance of professional imagery for hotels and take photographs of the 16th century Swan Hotel in Norfolk which was first visited by Alex in 2009. The programme will be on Channel 5 tonight at 7pm.

Ten years ago, Alex found 15 empty bedrooms and a deserted restaurant and a hotelier struggling to keep afloat.

Things did not go well for owner Robin Twigge and his staff a decade ago as Alex walked into the hotel to find an unmanned reception, no guest lounge, threadbare carpets and urine stains on the bathroom floor. She was also less than impressed with the huge breakfast menu.

Back in Norfolk, Alex hopes to give Robin another shot in the arm and brings in Chris to help market the hotel with some brand new photographs designed to show off the best that The Swan can offer, including its grand bedrooms.

“I had a pretty intense day with Alex and the team,” said Chris, who lives in North Norfolk and who filmed with the Channel 5 team in autumn, “I was filmed talking to Robin about why imagery is key when you are trying to sell hotel rooms to guests and then as I took photographs of the various rooms.

“It was then a bit of a race to get the photographs ready for the website so that we could be filmed scrolling through them and showing Robin the difference the photographs could make. Alex is absolutely lovely, completely charming and totally in control. She is the one running the show.

“Although she’s incredibly professional and efficient, she’s also a really great laugh and made the whole thing fun. I’ll be watching tonight through my fingers!”

The Hotel Inspector: Checking In, Checking Out is on Channel 5 tonight at 7pm and then afterwards on catch-up services.