‘Child prodigy’ to perform in Norwich

South Korean born violinist Julia Hwang. Picture: Academy of St Thomas Archant

A Norwich academy is hosting its 46th season at St Andrew’s Hall.

The acclaimed St Thomas chamber orchestra will be performing on Saturday, March 2, with a romantic G minor violin concerto composed by Max Bruch in 1866 played by the South Korean-born violinist, Julia Hwang.

Ms Hwang, who studied at St John’s College, Cambridge, is ia child prodigy. She made her professional solo début with the English National Baroque Chamber Orchestra at the age of nine performing Bach’s Concerto in A minor and three years later performed Nigel Hess’s ‘Ladies in Lavender’ with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,

She has performed live on BBC In Tune and Classic FM.

The concert will be conducted by Timothy Henty who has been developing an international reputation in concert and theatre circles.

For more information go to www.academyofstthomas.com or Ticketsource.co.uk/AST.