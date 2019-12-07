Search

Cheaper tickets go on sale for Little Mix gig in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:11 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 07 December 2019

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

A range of cheaper tickets have gone on sale for the Little Mix concert in Norfolk next year.

The band, made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, will perform at Holkham Hall on Saturday, July 18.

General admission tickets initially went on sale for £62.88 but fans can now get new bronze group tickets from £39.50.

Fans can also purchase silver tickets from £55 and gold tickets from £75.

MORE: 10 huge concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020

Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix perform on stage during The Global Awards 2019. Picture David Parry/PA Images.Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix perform on stage during The Global Awards 2019. Picture David Parry/PA Images.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Events, promoters for the Holkham Hall concert said: "The response to this concert has been phenomenal and there is high demand to see the girls in the summer.

"We have taken the decision to create a brand new Bronze ticket area with group tickets available from just £39.50. This gives fans plenty of choice when buying tickets for the Little Mix Summer 2020 Tour.

"Buying the limited number of tickets we have available at this price is perfect for Christmas gifts so we are sure they will be very well received.

"However, when they're gone - they're gone! Little Mix are incredible performers with a loyal fan base and we look forward to seeing everyone here in Norfolk next year."

Little Mix performing on their Summer Hits Tour in 2018. Picture Graham Joy Photography.Little Mix performing on their Summer Hits Tour in 2018. Picture Graham Joy Photography.

The show is part of the band's 21-date Summer 2020 tour and will feature some of their greatest hits including Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

Since winning The X Factor in 2011 Little Mix have become one of the biggest girl bands in the world.

They have had four number one singles in the UK, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum-selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls.

The quartet has also amassed more than 17 million Spotify listeners, received more than three billion YouTube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.

Tickets are now on sale from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.lhgtickets.com

