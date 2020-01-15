7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this weekend

From a screening of The Addams Family to a vintage clothing sale, there are plenty of cheap and free events to enjoy in Norfolk this weekend.

1. What: Norwich Preloved Vintage Kilo

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich NR2 4SF

When: January 19, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £1.50

At the event there will be six tonnes of retro and vintage clothing to buy, which is priced at £15 per kilo, with items including sportswear, jumpers, dresses and coats.

Stock is replenished throughout the day, so there will be plenty of bargains on the rails at all times, and you will be given a bag on entry. Once you've filled it, take it to the pay station where it will be weighed and there will also be scales dotted around the venue so you can keep track of how much you are spending.

2. What: Kids' Club: The Addams Family

Where: Cinema City, St Andrews Street, Norwich, NR2 4AD

When: January 18, 11am

Cost: £2.50, the event is exclusively for children and their parents or carers, picturehouses.com

Join the kookiest family on the block and get ready to click your fingers as a special screening is taking place this weekend of the 2019 animated reboot, starring the voices of Oscar Isaac, Chloë Grace Moretz and Charlize Theron.

Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, The Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbour.

3. What: The Glamtastics

Where: St George's Theatre, Yarmouth

When: January 18, 7.30pm

Cost: £12, stgeorgestheatre.com, 01493 331484

The Glamtastics are a five-piece Glam Rock band from Norwich who are dedicated to reproducing the glitz of the 70s glam rock era.

Relive the classic live sounds from the decade as you boogie the night away to hits from The Sweet, Mud, Slade, Status Quo, T Rex, Bay City Rollers, Bowie and many more. The event is raising money for the Brain Tumour Research Charity after ex-frontman Mat Bayfield (aka Duncan Disorderly) lost his battle with cancer last year and it will be hosted by his father Stephen.

4. What: A Bayeux Tapestry Experience

Where: Great Hockham Village Hall, Harling Road, Great Hockham, IP24 1NT

When: January 19, 2pm to 4pm

Cost: Free

Mia Hansson, from Wisbech, has turned her love of craft-making into a mission to recreate the Bayeux Tapestry and you will get to see part of it up close and listen to a one-hour talk about her project.

This is a full scale replica in the making, with 21.5 metres completed so far of 69 in total, and a large section will be on display at the event.

5. What: Norfolk Symphony Orchestra: Into the Woods

Where: January 19, 3.30pm

When: St Nicholas' Chapel, King's Lynn, PE30 1LT

Cost: £16 adults, free under 18s, kingslynnornexchange.co.uk, 01553 764864

The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra welcomes you to its first concert of the new decade, 'Into the Woods', which features Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel prelude and Hindemith's Symphonic Metamorphosis.

Steve Bingham will conduct the orchestra and the celebrated violinist Er-Gene Kahng will lead and after the interval, with refreshments available, the concert will finish with Brahms' Symphony No.2.

6. What: Sonic Youths

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, 51 St Benedicts St, NR2 4PG

When: January 18, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Pay what you can afford, norwichartscentre.co.uk

Sonic Youths is Norwich Arts Centre's development programme for musicians aged 14 to 19 making original music of any genre and this weekend's show features backFeed, Brazen Bull, Gen Irving and The 55.

It is great chance to hear emerging talent in the east and previous artists that took part in the scheme include Sink Ya Teeth and Mullally.

7. What: The Empty Stage

Where: The Garage, 14 Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY

When: January 18, 7.30pm

Cost: Adults £12, concessions £10, thegarage.org.uk, 01603 283382

Rising star Carina Harris has been murdered during an unscheduled rehearsal for an upcoming play.

Now it is up to the director of the show to determine which of his temperamental cast members is dramatic enough to be a killer!