7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this weekend

08 January, 2020 - 08:00
7 free things to do in Norfolk this weekend Credit: Left and right images Getty Images/IStockphoto, middle Walt Disney Animation Studios/IMDB

Archant

From a pub crawl to a screening of Disney classic Lady and the Tramp, those looking to save money after Christmas are in luck with cheap and free events taking place across Norfolk.

Disney's Lady and the Tramp (1955). Picture: Walt Disney Animation Studios/IMDBDisney's Lady and the Tramp (1955). Picture: Walt Disney Animation Studios/IMDB

1. What: Kids' Club: Lady and the Tramp

Where: Cinema City, St Andrews Street, Norwich, NR2 4AD

When: January 11, 11am

Cost: £2.50, the event is exclusively for children and their parents or carers, picturehouses.com

When Aunt Sarah moves in with her devious felines, Si and Am, to babysit, the very protective Lady soon finds herself being fitted for the unthinkable - a muzzle!

In her bid for freedom, she meets and is charmed by dog-about-town Tramp and together with friends Jock, Trusty and Peg, they share thrilling adventures as Lady learns what it means to be footloose and leash-free.

The Sportspark at UEA. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Sportspark at UEA. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2. What: Fitness Open Day

Where: UEA Sportspark, Norwich, NR4 7TJ

When: January 12, 9.30am to 4pm

Cost: Free, register and view timetable eventbrite.co.uk

If you're looking to get fit in 2020, then get started by heading to the UEA Sportspark for a jam-packed programme of free taster sessions.

You will be able to book sessions on the day and there will be group exercise classes, including yoga and BodyPump, personal training, sports massage, fitness centre trials, virtual studio cycling and a live DJ.

A second-hand fair is coming to Norwich this weekend Credit: Getty Images/iStockphotoA second-hand fair is coming to Norwich this weekend Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. What: Jumble Up!

Where: Norwich Arts Centre

When: January 11, 11am to 3pm

Cost: Free

Fierce Babe Norwich and Norwich Arts Centre have teamed up to bring you Jumble Up! It is a good old fashioned jumble sale, where you can find second hand treasures - music, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and more.

Entry is free and for those who want a pitch, they cost £10 (tables not included) and you can enquire by emailing sara@fiercebabenorwich.com

Pub crawls are taking place across Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoPub crawls are taking place across Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. What: Pub Crawl Saturdays!

Where: Norwich (The Glass House), Fakenham (The Limes), Yarmouth (The Troll Cart), Lowestoft (The Joseph Conrad), The King's Head Hotel (Beccles), Dereham (The Romany Rye), Thetford (The Red Lion), King's Lynn (Globe Hotel), Downham Market (The Whalebone)

When: January 11, 7pm

Cost: Free, reserve your spot at pubcrawlsaturdays.co.uk

National craze Pub Crawl Saturdays, which runs 600 events across the UK, takes place in Norfolk every weekend and welcomes attendees from all walks of live who share a passion for pub crawls.

The guides will be wearing purple so you know who to meet and you are also asked to wear something purple too.

John Crockatt will join Norwich Baroque for their first concert of 2020 Credit: David BrunettiJohn Crockatt will join Norwich Baroque for their first concert of 2020 Credit: David Brunetti

5. What: Best of Baroque

Where: Norwich Central Baptist Church, Duke Street, NR3 3AP

When: January 11, 7.30pm

Cost: Under 18s £2, adult £16, over 60s £15, norwichbaroque.co.uk

Formed in 2006, Norwich Baroque works with soloists from the early music world to give fresh and vibrant performances of music by popular and less well known Baroque composers.

There will be music by Handel, Corelli, Vivaldi, Telemann and Bach and they will be joined by John Crockatt, who plays with the world-renowned London Haydn Quartet.

Stewart Anderson was the winner of the open singles title at the World Indoor Bowls Championships 2019 Credit: Dom HempStewart Anderson was the winner of the open singles title at the World Indoor Bowls Championships 2019 Credit: Dom Hemp

6. What: World Indoor Bowls Championships

Where: Potters Resort, Coast Road, Hopton, NR31 9BX

When: January 10 to 26

Cost: Day tickets from £5, pottersholidays.com/world-bowls 0333 3207 497

For 17 days this January, Potters Resort is hosting the biggest tournament in bowls when it stages the World Championships and there is also the option of adding lunch or dinner.

The winner of the Open Singles Final will be presented with a trophy and a cheque for £50,000.

7. What: Cinderella

Where: Memorial Institute Hall, North Elmham, Dereham, NR20 5JT

When: January 10, 7.30pm, January 11, 2.30pm, 7.30pm

Cost: Adults £8, children £4, sarahefelton@yahoo.com, 07525 497560, from The Tea Post, North Elmham (NR20 5JQ)

You shall go to the ball as the Elmham Players proudly present their first village panto in 25 years as they tell the classic tale of Cinderella, which sees her luck transformed by a Fairy Godmother and she finds love with Prince Charming.

Tickets are selling fast for the panto, which raises funds for the village, and the Saturday evening performance is for adults only.

