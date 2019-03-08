7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from outdoor film to food festival

There's loads of opportunities to eat and shop at the Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival 2019

From an outdoor cinema showing of 1986 classic Top Gun to a food festival celebrating Norfolk produce, there is plenty to sink your teeth into this week.

Bressingham Bricks LEGO event

What: Bressingham Bricks

Where: Bressingham Steam and Gardens, Diss, IP22 2AA

Norwich pop-up shop

When: June 15 to 16, 10.30am to 5pm

Cost: Tickets from £6.50, bressingham.co.uk

An exhibition featuring some of the best LEGO builders and displays from around the UK and all proceeds will go to the museum,

It's a great opportunity to see what can be built out of LEGO and to purchase some exclusive parts.

There will also be a special Bressingham brick which will go towards the refurbishment of one of their narrow gauge locos.

There's loads of opportunities to eat and shop at the Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival 2019

The event will have free parking and confirmed displays so far include Gotham City under attack, Working Garage and F1 Classic Cars and The Railway.

What: Top Gun

Where: Hockwold Hall

Norwich Refugee Week

When: June 14, 9.30pm to 11.20pm

Cost: Adult (14+) £12, youth admission (12-14) £8, cinema.hockwoldhallnorfolk.com

Over the next two months there will be seven films shown at Hockwold Hall, on the Norfolk and Suffolk border, which are Top Gun, Dirty Dancing, Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Ghostbusters, Karate Kid, Back to the Future and Gremlins.

There will be snacks, sweets, popcorn, a range of alcoholic and soft drinks available to purchase onsite.

Parking at the site is free and you may bring a small picnic with you.

American actress Joan Crawford in Los Angeles (1959)

What: Norwich pop-up shop

Where: 7A, Castle House, Castle Meadow, NR1 3BY (former Maplin Store)

When: Until June 15

Hockwold Hall.

Cost: Free

The Pop-Up shop is now open in Norwich and the traders will be changing on a weekly basis until July 4.

This week's shops are the Benjamin Foundation, which brings opportunity and independence to young people and families experiencing challenges in Norfolk and Suffolk, Jam Pot selling quirky gifts and funky furniture, Batting Bunny who sell nature inspired gifts and Redwings who rescue abandoned, mistreated and neglected horses and donkeys from across the UK.

What: Finish Line Festival

Where: Hethersett Village Hall, Back Lane, NR9 3JJ

When: June 16, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: Free

Head to Hethersett to welcome the riders of the Norwich ABC 300 mile cycle challenge as well as those taking part in Finnbar's Force Tour de Fox.

Finnbar's Force fights against brain tumours in children and was created in memory of Finnbar Cork who was from Hethersett and sadly passed away in 2016.

There will be plenty of fun for all the family with games, barbecue food, music, games, face painting and tattoos, bouncy castle and craft stalls.

There will also be balloon models from Funtime Freddie and treatments from the Norfolk Massage Specialist to help with post-ride recovery.

What: Proudly Norfolk Food Festival

Where: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1TF

When: June 16, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

The area in and around The Forum will be transformed into a delicious combination of farmers' market, deli, café, bar and other entertainments areas. Highlights at the event include a street market with a range of Proudly Norfolk producers selling everything from sausages to cider.

There will also be a cookery theatre with some of Norfolk's best-loved chefs including Richard Bainbridge from Benedicts, Nigel Ramsbottom from Delia's Canary Catering and Chris Avey from River Green Cafe.

What: Norwich Refugee Week launch night

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, 51 St Benedicts Street, NR2 4PG

When: June 16

Cost: Free, suggested donation of £5

Celebrate the launch of Norwich Refugee Week, which runs from June 15 to 23 in venues across the city, and is part of a nationwide programme of events celebrating the diversity that new communities bring to the city.

There will be an evening of music from master kora player Sefo Kanuteh, poetry, nibbles from around the world and the opportunity to meet the organisations working with refugees and asylum seekers in Norwich.

Other events during the week include a poetry writing workshop and readings at The Birdcage on June 17, a film screening of Calais Children in The Forum on June 18 and atalk by local archivist and author Frank Meeres on June 20 in Strangers Hall.

You can view the full programme at newroutes.org.uk



What:The Body Observed: Magnum Photos

Where: Sainsbury Centre of Visual Arts, University of East Anglia, Norwich, NR4 7TJ

When: Until June 30, Tuesday to Friday 10am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm

Cost: £13, £12 concessions

Featuring around 130 works from the 1930s to the contemporary, The Body Observed explores how Magnum photographers have turned their lens to the body, presenting works that examine a range of subjects from identity, intimacy, sexuality and ritual, to voyeurism and performance, among others.

This group exhibition includes Eve Arnold's portraits of Hollywood icon Joan Crawford and Philippe Halsman's Dalí Atomicus, a work that was selected as one of the '100 Most Influential Images of All Time' by TIME magazine in 2016.