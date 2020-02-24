7 cheap and free events happening in Norfolk this weekend
PUBLISHED: 11:24 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 11 March 2020
Archant
From a vintage clothes sale to the Great Norwich Bake Off, you're in for a show-stopping weekend with these brilliant cheap and free events taking place across Norfolk.
1. What: Norwich Preloved Vintage Kilo
Where: OPEN Norwich, Bank Plain, NR2 4SF
When: March 15, 10am to 4pm
Cost: £1.50 all day
Six tonnes of vintage, retro and preloved items will be open for visitors to look through and buy at bargain prices - a kilo costing just £15.
Visitors will be given a big bag on arrival and left to rummage through a selection of mens and womenswear, including everything from shoes and branded sportswear to tweed and flannel shirts.
2. What: Norfolk Symphony Orchestra
Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, PE30 1JW
When: March 15, 3.30pm
Cost: £16, kingslynncornexchange.co.uk, free for under 18s (contact box office on 01553 764864 for this offer)
Come and watch stunning performances featuring the music of four composers with strong Norfolk connections, Malcolm Arnold, James Francis Brown, Vaughan Williams and Benjamin Britten, and the concert will star two internationally-recognised soloists with Nelly Rodriguez on clarinet and violinist Er-Gene Kahng.
The interval will be accompanied by a glass of wine for guests to enjoy as the second half leads up to a grand finale.
3. Rock for Heroes
Where: Pavilion Theatre, Cromer Pier, NR27 9HE
When: March 14, 8pm
Cost: £22, cromerpier.co.uk, 01263 512495
Rock for Heroes is back on the road and is hosting a new concert packed with music, comedy and hilarious personalities and they are hoping to raise £2.5 million for the Help the Heroes charity.
Expect hits from music legends such as Queen, The Eagles, Bon Jovi and David Bowie in this unmissable tribute show.
4. What: Opened by the Foot Monster
Where: The Garage, Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY
When: March 13 to 14, 7.30pm
Cost: £7, concessions £5, suitable for 16+, thegarage.org.uk, 01603 283382
A social pariah finds acceptance through a series of meetings with a wise beyond their years child.
Presented by Cruyff Turn Theatre Company, this story tells of three very different people who find out that they all have one thing in common - someone is narrating them - and they decide to do something about it.
5. What: The Great Norwich Bake Off 2020
Where: Town Close School, Ipswich Road, Norwich NR2 2LR
When: March 15, 2pm
Cost: Book and find out more details by emailing emma.jyoung@icloud.com
In aid of Young Minds, which fights for young people's mental health, children aged up to 15 are invited to decorate show-stopping cakes to be judged by TV chef Galton Blackiston on the day.
Make sure to get involved with raising lots of money for a worthy cause.
6. What: Community Garage Sale
Where: Horsham St Faith
When: March 14, 10am to 1pm
Cost: Free
Selling everything from cakes to plants, firewood to bric-a-brac, residents of Horsham St Faith are opening up their garage doors to visitors.
Maps will be available on arrival at the Mission Room in Church Street, to help you navigate the best bargains the community has to offer, alongside bacon rolls, sausage rolls, soup and cakes.
7. What: Sprowston Big Spring Fair
Where: Sprowston Community High School, Cannerby Lane, NR7 8NE
When: March 15, 10am to 2pm
Cost: Free
Over 50 stalls full with arts, crafts and tasty treats are setting up for all to enjoy this Sunday.
Come along to find great present ideas for Mother's Day and Easter, while tea and coffee is served from the kitchen to all visitors.