7 cheap and free events happening in Norfolk this weekend

There are plenty of events to keep you busy in Norfolk this weekend Credit L-R Supplied, Getty Images/iStockphoto, Jamie Honeywood Archant

From a vintage clothes sale to the Great Norwich Bake Off, you're in for a show-stopping weekend with these brilliant cheap and free events taking place across Norfolk.

The Norwich Preloved Vintage Kilo returns Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto The Norwich Preloved Vintage Kilo returns Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. What: Norwich Preloved Vintage Kilo

Where: OPEN Norwich, Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: March 15, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £1.50 all day

Six tonnes of vintage, retro and preloved items will be open for visitors to look through and buy at bargain prices - a kilo costing just £15.

Visitors will be given a big bag on arrival and left to rummage through a selection of mens and womenswear, including everything from shoes and branded sportswear to tweed and flannel shirts.

The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra performs at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange this weekend Credit: Supplied The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra performs at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange this weekend Credit: Supplied

2. What: Norfolk Symphony Orchestra

Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, PE30 1JW

When: March 15, 3.30pm

Cost: £16, kingslynncornexchange.co.uk, free for under 18s (contact box office on 01553 764864 for this offer)

Come and watch stunning performances featuring the music of four composers with strong Norfolk connections, Malcolm Arnold, James Francis Brown, Vaughan Williams and Benjamin Britten, and the concert will star two internationally-recognised soloists with Nelly Rodriguez on clarinet and violinist Er-Gene Kahng.

The interval will be accompanied by a glass of wine for guests to enjoy as the second half leads up to a grand finale.

Rock the Heroes Credit: Supplied Rock the Heroes Credit: Supplied

3. Rock for Heroes

Where: Pavilion Theatre, Cromer Pier, NR27 9HE

When: March 14, 8pm

Cost: £22, cromerpier.co.uk, 01263 512495

Rock for Heroes is back on the road and is hosting a new concert packed with music, comedy and hilarious personalities and they are hoping to raise £2.5 million for the Help the Heroes charity.

Expect hits from music legends such as Queen, The Eagles, Bon Jovi and David Bowie in this unmissable tribute show.

4. What: Opened by the Foot Monster

Where: The Garage, Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY

When: March 13 to 14, 7.30pm

Cost: £7, concessions £5, suitable for 16+, thegarage.org.uk, 01603 283382

A social pariah finds acceptance through a series of meetings with a wise beyond their years child.

Presented by Cruyff Turn Theatre Company, this story tells of three very different people who find out that they all have one thing in common - someone is narrating them - and they decide to do something about it.

The Great Norwich Bake Off competition returns PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Great Norwich Bake Off competition returns PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

5. What: The Great Norwich Bake Off 2020

Where: Town Close School, Ipswich Road, Norwich NR2 2LR

When: March 15, 2pm

Cost: Book and find out more details by emailing emma.jyoung@icloud.com

In aid of Young Minds, which fights for young people's mental health, children aged up to 15 are invited to decorate show-stopping cakes to be judged by TV chef Galton Blackiston on the day.

Make sure to get involved with raising lots of money for a worthy cause.

6. What: Community Garage Sale

Where: Horsham St Faith

When: March 14, 10am to 1pm

Cost: Free

Selling everything from cakes to plants, firewood to bric-a-brac, residents of Horsham St Faith are opening up their garage doors to visitors.

Maps will be available on arrival at the Mission Room in Church Street, to help you navigate the best bargains the community has to offer, alongside bacon rolls, sausage rolls, soup and cakes.

7. What: Sprowston Big Spring Fair

Where: Sprowston Community High School, Cannerby Lane, NR7 8NE

When: March 15, 10am to 2pm

Cost: Free

Over 50 stalls full with arts, crafts and tasty treats are setting up for all to enjoy this Sunday.

Come along to find great present ideas for Mother's Day and Easter, while tea and coffee is served from the kitchen to all visitors.