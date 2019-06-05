9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week
From a carnival to launch a popular arts festival to a Mock the Week star, there are plenty of things to do in Norfolk over the next seven days.
What: Norwich Pop-Up Shop
Where: 7A, Castle House, Castle Meadow, NR1 3BY (former Maplin Store)
When: Until June 8
Cost: Free
The Pop-Up shop is now open in Norwich and the traders will be changing on a weekly basis until July 4.
This weeks businesses are Sarah Young - The Digbys with a range of paintings available to buy, Garden of Delights which sells greeting cards, gifts and home products, Daisy Bentley who will be exhibiting prints with 'pay as you feel pricing' and Redwings who rescue abandoned, mistreated and neglected horses and donkeys from across the UK.
What: Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal
When: June 7, 4pm, June 8, 1pm
Cost: From £10, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk/01603 630000
Holly is a young Fairy Princess, who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn't always go quite according to plan.
Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn't have wings and he doesn't do magic, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird.
Join Ben and Holly, and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter.
What: Nelson's Journey Purple Picnic
Where: BeWILDerwood, Horning Rd, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8JW
When: June 9, 10am to 4pm
Cost: Included in entry, under 92cm free, 92-105cm £14.95, over 105cm £16.95, 65+ years £8.95, bewilderwood.co.uk
Nelson's Journey aims to improve the emotional wellbeing of bereaved children living in Norfolk by increasing their confidence and self-belief and providing education about the causes of death, enabling families to talk openly about their bereavement.
BeWILDerwood will be putting on lots of fun activities for families to take part in during the day including storytelling, face painting, spoon craft making and the chance to leave a message to someone special on a leaf at the memory tree.
The park will be open to the general public as normal but if you have received a service from Nelson's Journey, BeWILDerwood are offering a discount for this day only, please contact Nelson's Journey for the discount code on activities@nelsonsjourney.org.uk
What: Great Yarmouth Arts Festival
Where: Various locations
When: June 6 to 16
Cost: Various prices, greatyarmouthartsfestival.co.uk
From classical music to pop, theatre to street circus, there is something for everyone as the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival returns for 2019 and this year's theme is energy as Yarmouth was the base for the search of oil and gas in the North Sea.
Highlights include cellist Maxim Calver from Gorleston, who was one of the three finalists in BBC Young Musician of the Year 2018, Art on the Railings at the Market Place and an afternoon with Michael Brunson who was previously the chief political correspondent for ITN.
This year's Festa Fiesta Carnival Parade will take place on Saturday June 8 from 11am and will go from the Venetian Waterways to St George's Theatre.
What: Creative Places (Panel Series)
Where: Norwich Castle (Town Close Auditorium)
When: June 11, 6.30pm to 8pm (doors 6.15pm) 2019
Cost: Free
Festivals contribute to local place-making strategies and economic success, but are they also an engine for creative growth and talent?
Fiona Goh (British Arts Festival Association), Daniel Brine (Norfolk & Norwich Festival), and Julia Devonshire (Norfolk Enterprise Festival) are joined by UEA's Prof George McKay and Professor Henry Sutton to discuss and debate. Followed by drinks and networking in the Castle Rotunda.
Events are free and open to the public. Booking essential, please RSVP via artsandhumanitiesevents@uea.ac.uk
What: Play Before Birth
Where: The Garage, Norwich, NR2 1NY
When: June 6 to 7, 8pm
Cost: £8/£6 concessions, 01603 598646/thegarage.org.uk
Twenty-one-year-old Klara is eight months pregnant with her first child.
The only people who turn up to her baby shower are her supportive sister Sophie, friend Frances and the uninvited Moira, whose extreme opinions about parenthood cast a shadow over the night.
The play is performed by Coast to Coast Theatre Company and explores the themes of womanhood and climate change.
What: Stand Up for North Walsham featuring Hal Cruttenden
Where: The Atrium, Spenser Avenue, North Walsham, NR28 9HZ
When: June 8, 7.30pm to 10.30pm
Cost: £10 advance, £12 on the door (if available), £8 concessions norwichcomedy.co.uk
Laughter is sometimes said to be best medicine and now a comedy night is being planned to help the War Memorial Hospital in North Walsham.
The headliner is Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week favourite Hal Cruttenden who will be joined by Phileo Huff, who hails from Atlanta, local talents Nelson Gombakomba, Josh Ryan and Alex Oliver.
What: Bawburgh Village Charity Open Gardens
Where: Stocks Hill, NR9 3LL
When: June 9, 11am to 5pm
Cost: Adults £5, children free, available from village hall and the Kings Head pub
There are 12 gardens to explore alongside an art studio, craft fair and refreshments at the village hall including a Sicilian pizza truck from 12pm to 3pm.
Proceeds from the events go to Little Lifts, who provide comfort boxes to women having chemotherapy and East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).
What: Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios
Where: Various locations
When: June 8 to 9
Cost: Free
This weekend is your last chance to visit more that 250 open studios across Norfolk as part of Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios with 430 artists taking part.
The free event sees artists throughout the county opening their doors to the public to exhibit, sell and talk about their work and practice including Shauna Richardson, Will Teather and Barrington Farm Artists.
To see the full programme visit nnopenstudios.org.uk