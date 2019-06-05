Video

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week

Crowds enjoy the carnival parade in Great Yarmouth as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival. Credit: David Street Streetview Marketing

From a carnival to launch a popular arts festival to a Mock the Week star, there are plenty of things to do in Norfolk over the next seven days.

Ben & Holly�s Little Kingdom Credit: Dan Tsantilis Ben & Holly�s Little Kingdom Credit: Dan Tsantilis

What: Norwich Pop-Up Shop

Where: 7A, Castle House, Castle Meadow, NR1 3BY (former Maplin Store)

When: Until June 8

Cost: Free

The Pop-Up shop is now open in Norwich and the traders will be changing on a weekly basis until July 4.

This weeks businesses are Sarah Young - The Digbys with a range of paintings available to buy, Garden of Delights which sells greeting cards, gifts and home products, Daisy Bentley who will be exhibiting prints with 'pay as you feel pricing' and Redwings who rescue abandoned, mistreated and neglected horses and donkeys from across the UK.

What: Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom

Purple Picnic at BeWILDerwood Credit: Richard Jarmy Purple Picnic at BeWILDerwood Credit: Richard Jarmy

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: June 7, 4pm, June 8, 1pm

Cost: From £10, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk/01603 630000

Holly is a young Fairy Princess, who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn't always go quite according to plan.

Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn't have wings and he doesn't do magic, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird.

Join Ben and Holly, and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter.

What: Nelson's Journey Purple Picnic

Where: BeWILDerwood, Horning Rd, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8JW

When: June 9, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Included in entry, under 92cm free, 92-105cm £14.95, over 105cm £16.95, 65+ years £8.95, bewilderwood.co.uk

Nelson's Journey aims to improve the emotional wellbeing of bereaved children living in Norfolk by increasing their confidence and self-belief and providing education about the causes of death, enabling families to talk openly about their bereavement.

BeWILDerwood will be putting on lots of fun activities for families to take part in during the day including storytelling, face painting, spoon craft making and the chance to leave a message to someone special on a leaf at the memory tree.

The park will be open to the general public as normal but if you have received a service from Nelson's Journey, BeWILDerwood are offering a discount for this day only, please contact Nelson's Journey for the discount code on activities@nelsonsjourney.org.uk

What: Great Yarmouth Arts Festival

Where: Various locations

When: June 6 to 16

Play Before Birth Credit: Coast to Coast Theatre Company Play Before Birth Credit: Coast to Coast Theatre Company

Cost: Various prices, greatyarmouthartsfestival.co.uk

From classical music to pop, theatre to street circus, there is something for everyone as the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival returns for 2019 and this year's theme is energy as Yarmouth was the base for the search of oil and gas in the North Sea.

Highlights include cellist Maxim Calver from Gorleston, who was one of the three finalists in BBC Young Musician of the Year 2018, Art on the Railings at the Market Place and an afternoon with Michael Brunson who was previously the chief political correspondent for ITN.

This year's Festa Fiesta Carnival Parade will take place on Saturday June 8 from 11am and will go from the Venetian Waterways to St George's Theatre.

What: Creative Places (Panel Series)

Where: Norwich Castle (Town Close Auditorium)

When: June 11, 6.30pm to 8pm (doors 6.15pm) 2019

Hal Cruttenden will headline an upcoming stand-up comedy night in North Walsham. Picture: SUPPLIED BY NORTH WALSHAM HOSPITAL FRIENDS Hal Cruttenden will headline an upcoming stand-up comedy night in North Walsham. Picture: SUPPLIED BY NORTH WALSHAM HOSPITAL FRIENDS

Cost: Free

Festivals contribute to local place-making strategies and economic success, but are they also an engine for creative growth and talent?

Fiona Goh (British Arts Festival Association), Daniel Brine (Norfolk & Norwich Festival), and Julia Devonshire (Norfolk Enterprise Festival) are joined by UEA's Prof George McKay and Professor Henry Sutton to discuss and debate. Followed by drinks and networking in the Castle Rotunda.

Events are free and open to the public. Booking essential, please RSVP via artsandhumanitiesevents@uea.ac.uk

What: Play Before Birth

Where: The Garage, Norwich, NR2 1NY

When: June 6 to 7, 8pm

Cost: £8/£6 concessions, 01603 598646/thegarage.org.uk

Barrington Farm Artists at Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios Credit: Barrington Farm Artists Barrington Farm Artists at Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios Credit: Barrington Farm Artists

Twenty-one-year-old Klara is eight months pregnant with her first child.

The only people who turn up to her baby shower are her supportive sister Sophie, friend Frances and the uninvited Moira, whose extreme opinions about parenthood cast a shadow over the night.

The play is performed by Coast to Coast Theatre Company and explores the themes of womanhood and climate change.

What: Stand Up for North Walsham featuring Hal Cruttenden

Where: The Atrium, Spenser Avenue, North Walsham, NR28 9HZ

When: June 8, 7.30pm to 10.30pm

Cost: £10 advance, £12 on the door (if available), £8 concessions norwichcomedy.co.uk

Laughter is sometimes said to be best medicine and now a comedy night is being planned to help the War Memorial Hospital in North Walsham.

The headliner is Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week favourite Hal Cruttenden who will be joined by Phileo Huff, who hails from Atlanta, local talents Nelson Gombakomba, Josh Ryan and Alex Oliver.

What: Bawburgh Village Charity Open Gardens

Where: Stocks Hill, NR9 3LL

When: June 9, 11am to 5pm

Cost: Adults £5, children free, available from village hall and the Kings Head pub

There are 12 gardens to explore alongside an art studio, craft fair and refreshments at the village hall including a Sicilian pizza truck from 12pm to 3pm.

Proceeds from the events go to Little Lifts, who provide comfort boxes to women having chemotherapy and East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

What: Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios

Where: Various locations

When: June 8 to 9

Cost: Free

This weekend is your last chance to visit more that 250 open studios across Norfolk as part of Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios with 430 artists taking part.

The free event sees artists throughout the county opening their doors to the public to exhibit, sell and talk about their work and practice including Shauna Richardson, Will Teather and Barrington Farm Artists.

To see the full programme visit nnopenstudios.org.uk