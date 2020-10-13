Norfolk chef opens new cheese room and deli in Aylsham

Charlie Hodson at his new venture, Hodson & Co Cheese Room with Delicatessen at Aylsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson has opened a new cheese room and deli which will put local produce and his famous sausage rolls centre stage.

Hodson and Co: Cheese Room and Delicatessen in Red Lion Street, Aylsham, boasts an impressive cheese counter selling a huge variety, including local names such as Binham Blue.

It also stocks cured meats and Mr Hodson’s sausage rolls, which are made using locally sourced ingredients and a closely guarded secret recipe.

Mr Hodson said he saw the new deli as an opportunity to showcase the work of colleagues in Norfolk’s food industry, who he had worked with over the years.

He said: “I thought if I could bring together all my favourite food and culinary items all under one roof in a shop that had a traditional English charm, shelves full of my favourite things and that smell of freshly baked rolls of pork filling, that simply encapsulates the foodie soul.”

Mr Hodson said he chose Aylsham because of its location and his personal links to the town.

“Something just felt right when I walked over the threshold of the shop door. I had found the home for Hodson and Co,” he said.

“It’s not simply a shop but a way to give back to all those amazing producers who have supported me as a chef and local food champion over the years.”

The chef was recently diagnosed with bowel cancer, and said both his diagnosis and the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on the hospitality trade had given him a new perspective.

Mr Hodson said after sharing news of his diagnosis he had received lots of support.

“Every member of my Norfolk family who I shared my diagnosis with all started to rally around and that’s proved it me what I was doing was the right thing,” he said.

“It’s really funny, getting this sort of realisation has really helped me realise how important life is, so cancer has been good as it’s taught me how good life is.”

Encouraging people to support their local independent businesses Mr Hodson said: “If everybody went into their local shops everyday and spent £5 that’s when you can bring the magic back to the high street.”