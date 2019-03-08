All you need to know ahead of Chapelfield Summer Circus 2019

Circus Abyssinia Credit: Rod Penn Archant

All the fun of the fair is returning to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this weekend with famous circus acts including acrobats that appeared in Tim Burton's Dumbo.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Circus Abyssinia Credit: Andrew Rees Circus Abyssinia Credit: Andrew Rees

Chapelfield Summer Circus is hosted in Marybelle, the distinctive Big Top tent, in the city centre park from July 11 to 14.

Alongside world-class circus shows featuring international legends are performances by up-and-coming stars of tomorrow, opportunities to have a go yourself and lots of fun for all the family.

Who is headlining the event?

This year's headline act will be the sensational Circus Abyssinia who are bringing their international smash-hit Ethiopian Dreams to the east of England for the first time.

Circus Abyssinia has taken the world by storm in the last two years, earning rave reviews around the globe from New York to London and from Paris to Singapore, Adelaide and Tokyo.

They left millions of TV viewers breathless at the Royal Variety Performance and recently thrilled cinema-goers with their appearance in Disney's live-action movie, Tim Burton's Dumbo and will come to the city for two performances on Saturday, July 13.

To the irresistible rhythms of Ethiopian music, the show is a feast of death-defying tricks, ensemble acrobatics, human juggling, contortion, hoop-diving and Chinese pole.

Sharing the bill are Norwich's own international circus company, Lost in Translation, who weigh in with the colourful, loud and funny Hotel Paradiso from July 11 to 12.

Circus Abyssinia Credit: Rod Penn Circus Abyssinia Credit: Rod Penn

The stage becomes a physical playground as a multinational cast of six highly skilled acrobats, clowns and jugglers tell the story of the hotel staff's battle to save their home and livelihood from the dastardly banker.

What else can you expect at the event?

All shows at Chapelfield Summer Circus are suitable for all the family, except the daring and risqué Circus Cabaret Lates that take place on the Friday and Saturday nights.

Hosted by the master of contemporary cabaret, Dusty Limits both will feature renowned and celebrated performers from around the world for your late night pleasure.

Norfolk Academy for Dance & Circus Arts open the festivities on July 11 with their Peter Pan inspired show Neverland - a chance to see the stars of tomorrow. Over the weekend a programme of daytime outdoor circus fun will include drop-in workshops and circus skills instruction for all ages.

The final show on Sunday, July 14 is the Oak Circus Community Cabaret.

Students from Norwich's own circus centre will appear alongside circus professionals to demonstrate their skills in daring trapeze, juggling and more.

Massimiliano Rossetti, Chapelfield Summer Circus Director, said: "We are really pleased to be bringing the thrills, spills and fun of the circus back to Norwich City Centre.

Hotel Paradiso Lost in Translation Circus Credit: Trevor Fuller Hotel Paradiso Lost in Translation Circus Credit: Trevor Fuller

"Circus Abyssinia have what is simply one of the greatest shows in the world today and it will be our thrill to bring the new version of Hotel Paradiso to Norfolk for the first time.

"All this and the chance to see some of the talent we are nurturing right here in our home city."

What is the full programme at Chapelfield Summer Circus?

Lost in Translation Circus present a big top style tent with a hand-picked selection of international contemporary circus shows appearing in Norwich for the first time alongside up and coming local performers and free daytime outdoor circus fun.

Daytime and early evening shows are suitable for family audiences with late night cabaret for adults on Friday and Saturday evenings and a licensed bar and food will be available.

Thursday, July 11

6pm, Neverland (45 mins), all tickets £12

Hotel Paradiso Lost in Translation Circus Credit: Trevor Fuller Hotel Paradiso Lost in Translation Circus Credit: Trevor Fuller

New show inspired by JM Barrie's Peter Pan combining dance and circus skills from students aged 8-17 from Norfolk Academy for Dance & Circus Arts - see the future stars of circus in Norwich.

8pm, Hotel Paradiso: Lost in Translation, adults £14, concessions £9.50

You may also want to watch:

Thrills, gasps, laughs and drama as a multinational cast of six turn a rundown hotel into a base for daring aerial skills, stunning floor acrobatics and juggling combined with clowning and physical comedy.

Friday, July 12

7.15pm, Hotel Paradiso: Lost in Translation, adults £14, concessions £9.50

Hotel Paradiso Lost in Translation Circus Credit: Trevor Fuller Hotel Paradiso Lost in Translation Circus Credit: Trevor Fuller

10pm, Circus Cabaret Lates, adults £14, concessions £9.50

A thrilling daring and risqué late-night cabaret hosted by the master of contemporary cabaret Dusty Limits, who will introduce the finest circus performers from around the world. Age 16+, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Saturday, July 13

11am to 1.30pm, Oak Circus Centre Family Workshops, free

Drop-in workshops for all ages with tutors from Norwich's circus centre.

2pm, Circus Abyssinia: Ethiopian Dreams, adults £14, concessions £9.50

An uplifting extravaganza of colour and excitement from Ethiopia that has been a sell-out hit all over with a talented cast of 15.

Dusty Limits Credit: Supplied by Chapelfield Summer Circus Dusty Limits Credit: Supplied by Chapelfield Summer Circus

3.30pm to 6.30pm, outdoor circus fun, free

Skills and walkabouts around the distinctive tent.

7.15pm, Circus Abyssinia, adults £14, concessions £9.50

10pm Circus Cabaret Lates, adults £14, concessions £9.50

Hosted by the master of contemporary cabaret Dusty Limits, who will introduce the finest circus performers from around the world. Age 16+, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Sunday, July 14

11am to 12.30pm, Oak Circus Centre Family Workshops, free

3.30pm, Oak Circus Community Cabaret, all tickets £6

Perfect family entertainment for a Sunday afternoon from students and professionals.

How can I purchase tickets?

You can buy tickets in person or by phone from Norwich Theatre Royal on 01603 630000 or online at www.circusnorwich.co.uk

Chapelfield Summer Circus is supported by Arts Council England, Norwich City Council, Norwich Town Close Charities and the Eastern Daily Press.