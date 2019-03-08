Up to 50pc off during Intu Chapelfield's student shopping night

Intu Chapelfield in Norwich is to hold its anticipated Student Shopping Night for students aged 16 and over in the Norfolk area on October 3.

Last year the event was attended by 5,600 students and is expecting similar numbers this October.

This year students can expect favourites like H&M, Claire's and JD Sports to offer discounts of up to 30pc.

Restaurants and cafés in the mall, such as Ed's Diner and Pret, will also be giving discounts up to 50pc.

Entertainment will include DJs, a silent disco and a glitter bar.

Assistant marketing manager Rebecca Downie said: "It's an unmissable event for students. They can expect to have a really great night."

Students must register on the website beforehand to receive a wristband on the day, early entrants could also win a £100 intu Chapelfield gift card.

The event is sponsored by Three who will be running a prizes wheel.