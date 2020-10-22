What are the Christmas opening hours at Chantry Place shopping centre this year?

The Christmas opening hours for the newly named Chantry Place.

Here are the Christmas 2020 opening hours for Chantry Place shopping centre, formerly known as intu Chapelfield, in Norwich.

With Christmas now within reach, some may be looking forward, or dreading, the shopping season to start.

The newly named Chantry Place in Norwich has revealed its Christmas shopping hours for this year.

The shopping centre is opening until 8pm on the Thursdays in December and every other day apart from Sundays, until 7pm. On Sundays it will close at 5pm.

It comes as the shopping centre, which includes brands such as House of Fraser and Zara, was officially rebranded.

The venue has been renamed Chantry Place 15 years after first opening its doors in 2005. Its new name pays homage to the lesser known history of the site – long before it famously became a chocolate factory.

As well as a new name, new website www.chantryplace.co.uk and rebranded Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels, there is now a new logo, signage and uniform for staff.

The name Chantry Place embraces the site’s medieval heritage as a secular college and chapel, built during the 1200s, which was known as a chantry. Chantry Road runs along the side of the centre and Chapelfield Plain has been renamed Chantry Square.