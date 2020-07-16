Norfolk singletons wanted for new series of Naked Attraction

The producers of Channel 4's Naked Attraction are looking for Norfolk contestants Picture: Supplied Archant

If you’re willing to bare all in your search for love then you’re in luck as the producers of Channel 4’s Naked Attraction are looking for Norfolk contestants.

The dating show with a twist, presented by Anna Richardson, has been a hit with viewers since it launched in 2016 and it sees a singleton whittle down a group of six potential suitors based solely on the power of Naked Attraction.

The hopefuls stand in individual pods and each body part is revealed at a time, with one person being eliminated in each round, and when one suitor is left the picker has to strip off too and level the playing field.

Channel 4 and Studio Lambert North, who produce the show, are now looking for Norfolk singletons to take part in series seven, which will be filmed in the autumn and adhere to Covid-19 filming guidance.

Darrell Olsen, executive producer, said: “We’re excited to be back looking for a new batch of contestants.

“In these times I think many people are keen to find love and what better way than dating in reverse and starting off naked!”

To apply visit studiolambert.com