TV’s Changing Rooms is coming back and wants people from Norfolk to take part
PUBLISHED: 11:49 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 27 October 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
The hit television show Changing Rooms is making a return to Channel 4 and is looking for neighbours or friends from Norfolk to take part.
The home improvement show, which aired from 1996 to 2004 on the BBC, involved couples swapping houses with friends or neighbours with each pair decorating one room in each other’s house with the help of some top designers.
You may also want to watch:
Davina McCall is the new host after taking over from Carol Smillie. She will join interior designer and television personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen when the show airs in 2021.
If you would like a free home makeover and you get on with your neighbours, then this is the show for you.
To apply to be on the show, you will need to live within a five-minute walk of another pair to take part.
You can send in your application on this website www.makeoverchallenge.co.uk
