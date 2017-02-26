Did you know these 9 celebrities are 50 in 2020?

Uma Thurman attending the Fashion Awards in association with Swarovski held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London. Picture: IAN WEST/PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Some of our favourite musicians, actors and directors are reaching that half century milestone this year.

Uma Thurman

Born April 26 1970, Uma Thurman is one of Hollywood’s favourite faces, having had a long and successful career since the mid-eighties. After starting out as a model aged 15, she graced the covers of Glamour and British Vogue before her film debut in teen thriller Kiss Daddy Goodnight, alongside Steve Buscemi.

Her illustrious filmography has seen her grace the silver screen in a number of blockbuster hits including My Super Ex-Girlfriend and Dangerous Liaisons. However, her arguably most famous featured roles are in films directed by Quentin Tarantino, playing cult favourite Mia Wallace in 1994’s Pulp Fiction and starring as the protagonist The Bride in Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2. Not one to slow down, be sure to keep an eye out for some of Uma’s upcoming projects include The War with Grandpa, a family comedy film in which she stars alongside Robert DeNiro and Christopher Walken, and AppleTV+ series Suspicion.

Matt Damon arriving at the 89th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 26, 2017. See PA story SHOWBIZ Oscars. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE Matt Damon arriving at the 89th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 26, 2017. See PA story SHOWBIZ Oscars. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE

Matt Damon

Celebrating his 50th on October 8 this year, Matt Damon is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable male leads, with a career in film and television spanning three decades. After first starring in coming-of-age film Mystic Pizza, he rose to prominence throughout the 90s by featuring in films such as Glory Daze, Saving Private Ryan and perhaps most famously, Good Will Hunting, alongside frequent co-star Ben Affleck and the late Robin Williams.

The 2000s saw Damon storm the box office, with iconic roles in franchises such as Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy and as the titular lead in the Bourne action film series.

As well as acting, Damon is a well-known humanitarian and philanthropist, openly supporting and working alongside the ONE Campaign, an international organisation aimed at fighting AIDS and poverty in third world countries.

Naomi Campbell on the catwalk during the Tommy Hilfiger show at the London Fashion Week February 2020 show at Tate Modern in London. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/PA IMAGES Naomi Campbell on the catwalk during the Tommy Hilfiger show at the London Fashion Week February 2020 show at Tate Modern in London. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/PA IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

One of Britain’s most famous fashion exports, Naomi Campbell will be celebrating her 50th birthday this year, no doubt in style, on May 22. Discovered at the age of 15, she was propelled to stardom in the 80s and 90s, and was part of ‘The Big Six’ – a name affectionately used to refer to a group of supermodels which consisted of her, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer and Kate Moss.

Standing at a statuesque 5’10” tall, Campbell has graced the cover of hundreds of glossy magazines and walked for all of the top fashion houses and designers, including Versace, Vivienne Westwood, Victoria’s Secret, Chanel and Dior to name a few.

Louis Theroux during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/PA IMAGES Louis Theroux during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/PA IMAGES

A force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry, Campbell has also branched out and made cameo appearances in a variety of films, television shows and music videos including Zoolander 2, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Ugly Betty and George Michael’s Freedom! ‘90.

Louis Theroux

One of the world’s most famous and well-respected documentarians, Louis Theroux reaches his 50th birthday this year on May 20. Perhaps best known for his BBC2 series Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends and When Louis Met…, Theroux has spent the last two decades immersing himself in worlds out of his own, getting to know a variety of groups, subcultures and figures – many rife with controversy.

Tina Fey arriving at the 84th Annual Academy Awards, held at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on February 26, 2012. Photo: PA IMAGES Tina Fey arriving at the 84th Annual Academy Awards, held at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on February 26, 2012. Photo: PA IMAGES

Exploring topics such as racism, drugs and religion, Theroux has managed to make an array of topics accessible to a new and inquisitive audience. His dry wit paired with his immersive documentarian style has seen Theroux scoop a number of prestigious accolades such as the Richard Dimbleby Award for the Best Presenter (Factual, Features and News) at the 2001 and 2002 BAFTA Awards and Best Presenter at the Royal Television Society Television Awards in 2010.

Documentaries aside, television viewers can also tune in to Channel 4 to see him compete alongside the likes of Russell Howard, Jenny Eclair, Patsy Palmer and Carol Vorderman in the third series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

Tina Fey

US actress, comedian, writer and producer Tina Fey turns 50 on May 18 this year, and has been gracing our screens for over 20 years. Fey’s first big break saw her hired as a writer for long-standing American primetime comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live, before show creator Lorne Michaels asked for her to start performing in sketches in 2000. And the rest is history.

Having created her own shows such as 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and starring in films including Mean Girls and Baby Mama, she’s got an impressive filmography to her name, and a range of accolades to reflect that.

Having been nominated for an impressive 142 awards, Fey has managed to scoop 38 of those, including nine Emmys and three Golden Globes.

Minnie Driver attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture: IAN WEST/PA IMAGES Minnie Driver attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture: IAN WEST/PA IMAGES

Simon Pegg

Born on Valentine’s Day, Simon Pegg hit the big 5-0 earlier this year, and his career has certainly definitely been a jam-packed one. Pegg first hit our screens back in 1999 in Channel 4’s Spaced, starring as one of the main characters alongside Jessica Stevenson. Directed by Edgar Wright, the two would later join forces again in 2004 to bring us cult classic ‘rom-zom-com’ Shaun of the Dead, in which Pegg plays the titular character. Alongside Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, these three films come together to form the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy – a series of films loosely connected and starring a recurring troupe of actors, including Pegg’s frequent filming partner Nick Frost.

On top of that, Pegg has also achieved what the Radio Times has dubbed ‘the Holy Grail of nerd-dom’, in which he’s had starring roles in Doctor Who, Star Trek and Star Wars. Some of his upcoming film roles include thriller film Inheritance and Mission: Impossible 7 alongside Tom Cruise.

File photo dated 26/02/17 of Mariah Carey, who has postponed a performance due to coronavirus fears. Picture: PA IMAGES File photo dated 26/02/17 of Mariah Carey, who has postponed a performance due to coronavirus fears. Picture: PA IMAGES

Minnie Driver

Born Amelia Fiona Driver, better known to us as Minnie Driver, turned 50 this year on January 31, and honestly doesn’t look a day over 40. Viewers can see her currently star as Maya DiMeo in sitcom Speechless, which airs on E4, but most of us will know her as playing Matt Damon’s love interest Skylar in 1997’s Good Will Hunting.

A famous face both here in the UK and stateside, she’s won eight awards for her various acting roles and has also released three full-length studio albums.

Director Christopher Nolan after he was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday December 19, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Investiture. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA WIRE Director Christopher Nolan after he was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday December 19, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Investiture. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA WIRE

Be sure to catch Minnie starring as Queen Beatrice in 2021’s Cinderella, a romantic musical comedy based on the fairytale of the same name with a cast that includes Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and is directed by James Corden.

Mariah Carey

Songstress and diva extraordinaire Mariah Carey, unbelievably, turned 50 earlier this year back on March 27. Referred to as the ‘Songbird Supreme’, Carey’s five-octave range has given us some of the most iconic anthems of the 90s and 00s, including ‘Hero’, ‘Fantasy’, and of course most famously ‘All I Want For Christmas’. Over the span of her career, she’s become one of the best-selling musical artists of all time by selling over 200 million records worldwide.

Music releases aside, she’s also appeared in a variety of films and television shows, including roles in Precious, Girls Trip and starred in her own romcom Glitter. She’s also featured as a coach on the US version of The Voice.

On top of that, Carey has completed four successful residencies in Las Vegas, her most recent of which, The Butterfly Returns, took place over two years at Caesars Palace.

Christopher Nolan

One of cinema’s most revered directors of the 20th and 21st century, Christopher Nolan turns 50 on July 30 this year, and has a pretty impressive film reel to show for it. He has given us some of the world’s biggest films, including the Batman trilogy which consists of Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight rises. Nolan’s more recent works include 2014 science fiction drama Interstellar and war film Dunkirk. Having been an active director since 1989, he’s been nominated for a whopping 511 awards and has won 185 of those.

Back in 2012, Nolan became the youngest director to be honoured with a hand-and-footprint ceremony at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Along with his wife, film producer Emma Thomas, the two run film production company Syncopy Inc., which has brought in a reported box office total of a whopping $5,262,592,188.