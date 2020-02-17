7 theatre shows starring celebrities coming to Norfolk in 2020
PUBLISHED: 17:16 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 17 February 2020
Archant
From Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders to EastEnders' favourite Shane Richie, there are plenty of big names heading to Norfolk in touring shows in 2020.
1. What: Blithe Spirit
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal
When: February 24 to 29
Cost: From £25.50
Jennifer Saunders is best known for playing Edina "Eddy" Monsoon in sitcom Absolutely Fabulous opposite Joanna Lumley and this month fans will be able to see her in a new light in Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit, which is heading to just six venues across the UK before opening at the West End.
Blithe Spirit tells the story of novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth who find their lives change after a séance. Madame Arcati, played by Saunders, conjures up the ghost of Charles' first wife and when she appears, and is visible only to him, she sets out to sabotage his current marriage and things begin to get complicated.
2. What: The Wizard of Oz
Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange
When: April 5, 2pm/6pm
Cost: £18.75 to £21
Escape over the rainbow and enjoy the Corn Exchange's Easter pantomime The Wizard of Oz, starring comedy legend Bobby Davro as the scarecrow.
The panto tells the classic tale of Dorothy from Kansas and her dog Toto who are picked up by tornado and taken on a magical adventure in Oz, with plenty of twists and turns along the way.
3. What: Menopause the Musical 2
Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange
When: April 18, 7.30pm
Cost: £31.50
Starring Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders), Nicole Barber-Lane (Hollyoaks), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), and Nicki French (Eurovision), Cruising Through Menopause is the hysterical sequel to smash-hit Menopause The Musical.
The show is set five years after the first and catches up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas on a trip of self-discovery.
4. What: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange
When: April 30, 7.30pm
Cost: £25.50
Daughters, mothers and grandmas watching the show will all know at least one of the stars, with the cast consisting of singer Linda Nolan, The X Factor finalist Niki Evans, The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright and Olivier award-winning actress Leanne Jones.
From the writers of the hit comedy Hormonal Housewives, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun is the brand-new musical comedy show that does exactly what it says on the tin. Join the four refreshingly honest and unreserved girls for a riotous evening of laugh-out-loud sketches and classic pop anthems that define being a 21st Century woman.
5. What: The Birthday Party
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal
When: May 12 to 16, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday
Cost: From £23.50
Harold Pinter's most popular play The Birthday Party comes to the Theatre Royal this May and stars Michelle Collins, who played Cindy Beale in EastEnders and later Stella Price in Coronation Street, and Tristan Gemmill, known for playing Dr Adam Trueman in Casualty and Robert Preston in Coronation Street.
Set in a run-down seaside boarding house, the mysterious Stanley Webber receives a visit from two sinister strangers, Goldberg and McCann, on his birthday - or is it? What do they want and why do they want to turn Stanley's quiet world upside down?
6. What: Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal
When: June 1 to 6, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees Wednesday and Saturday
Cost: From £26
The West End smash-hit is heading out on the road this year and Layton Williams, who played the fabulous Stephen in Bad Education written by Jack Whitehall, and Shane Richie, best known for playing Alfie Moon in EastEnders, reprise their roles for the touring version. New cast members announced include 2008 Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson and Coronation Street's Shobna Gulati, who played Sunita Alahan in the soap.
The show tells the story of sixteen-year-old Jamie New who doesn't quite fit into life on a council estate in Sheffield. He is terrified about the future, but by overcoming prejudice and beating the bullies he comes out of the darkness and into the spotlight.
7. What: The Mousetrap
Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange
When: October 26 to 31, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday and Saturday
Cost: £19.50 to £30
Susan Penhaligon, best known for her roles as Prue in Bouquet of Barbed Wire (1976) and Helen in A Fine Romance (1981-84) alongside Judi Dench, plays Mrs Boyle in the UK tour of The Mousetrap, which was written by Agatha Christie and is the longest running play on London's West End.
The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be?
Buy tickets to Norwich Theatre Royal shows at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000 and for the King's Lynn Corn Exchange visit kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or call 01553 764864.