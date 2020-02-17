Video

7 theatre shows starring celebrities coming to Norfolk in 2020

TV stars Shane Richie, Bobby Davro and Jennifer Saunders are all performing in Norfolk theatre shows in 2020 Credit: L-R Johan Persson, supplied by King's Lynn Corn Exchange, Nobby Clark Archant

From Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders to EastEnders' favourite Shane Richie, there are plenty of big names heading to Norfolk in touring shows in 2020.

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit Credit: Nobby Clark Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit Credit: Nobby Clark

1. What: Blithe Spirit

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: February 24 to 29

Cost: From £25.50

Jennifer Saunders is best known for playing Edina "Eddy" Monsoon in sitcom Absolutely Fabulous opposite Joanna Lumley and this month fans will be able to see her in a new light in Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit, which is heading to just six venues across the UK before opening at the West End.

Blithe Spirit tells the story of novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth who find their lives change after a séance. Madame Arcati, played by Saunders, conjures up the ghost of Charles' first wife and when she appears, and is visible only to him, she sets out to sabotage his current marriage and things begin to get complicated.

Comedian Bobby Davro stars in The Wizard of Oz Credit: Supplied by King's Lynn Corn Exchange Comedian Bobby Davro stars in The Wizard of Oz Credit: Supplied by King's Lynn Corn Exchange

2. What: The Wizard of Oz

Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

When: April 5, 2pm/6pm

Cost: £18.75 to £21

Escape over the rainbow and enjoy the Corn Exchange's Easter pantomime The Wizard of Oz, starring comedy legend Bobby Davro as the scarecrow.

The panto tells the classic tale of Dorothy from Kansas and her dog Toto who are picked up by tornado and taken on a magical adventure in Oz, with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

Menopause the Musical 2 is set five years after the first and features an all-star cast Credit: Supplied by King's Lynn Corn Exchange Menopause the Musical 2 is set five years after the first and features an all-star cast Credit: Supplied by King's Lynn Corn Exchange

3. What: Menopause the Musical 2

Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

When: April 18, 7.30pm

Cost: £31.50

Starring Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders), Nicole Barber-Lane (Hollyoaks), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), and Nicki French (Eurovision), Cruising Through Menopause is the hysterical sequel to smash-hit Menopause The Musical.

The show is set five years after the first and catches up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas on a trip of self-discovery.

Linda Nolan, Jess Wright, Niki Evans and Leanne Jones star in Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Credit: Supplied by King's Lynn Corn Exchange Linda Nolan, Jess Wright, Niki Evans and Leanne Jones star in Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Credit: Supplied by King's Lynn Corn Exchange

4. What: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

When: April 30, 7.30pm

Cost: £25.50

Daughters, mothers and grandmas watching the show will all know at least one of the stars, with the cast consisting of singer Linda Nolan, The X Factor finalist Niki Evans, The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright and Olivier award-winning actress Leanne Jones.

From the writers of the hit comedy Hormonal Housewives, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun is the brand-new musical comedy show that does exactly what it says on the tin. Join the four refreshingly honest and unreserved girls for a riotous evening of laugh-out-loud sketches and classic pop anthems that define being a 21st Century woman.

Former EastEnders and Coronation Street actress Michelle Collins stars in The Birthday Party Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal Former EastEnders and Coronation Street actress Michelle Collins stars in The Birthday Party Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

5. What: The Birthday Party

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: May 12 to 16, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday

Cost: From £23.50

Harold Pinter's most popular play The Birthday Party comes to the Theatre Royal this May and stars Michelle Collins, who played Cindy Beale in EastEnders and later Stella Price in Coronation Street, and Tristan Gemmill, known for playing Dr Adam Trueman in Casualty and Robert Preston in Coronation Street.

Set in a run-down seaside boarding house, the mysterious Stanley Webber receives a visit from two sinister strangers, Goldberg and McCann, on his birthday - or is it? What do they want and why do they want to turn Stanley's quiet world upside down?

Shane Richie, best known for playing Alfie Moon in EastEnders, reprises his West End role in the UK tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie Credit: Johan Persson Shane Richie, best known for playing Alfie Moon in EastEnders, reprises his West End role in the UK tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie Credit: Johan Persson

6. What: Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: June 1 to 6, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees Wednesday and Saturday

Cost: From £26

The West End smash-hit is heading out on the road this year and Layton Williams, who played the fabulous Stephen in Bad Education written by Jack Whitehall, and Shane Richie, best known for playing Alfie Moon in EastEnders, reprise their roles for the touring version. New cast members announced include 2008 Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson and Coronation Street's Shobna Gulati, who played Sunita Alahan in the soap.

The show tells the story of sixteen-year-old Jamie New who doesn't quite fit into life on a council estate in Sheffield. He is terrified about the future, but by overcoming prejudice and beating the bullies he comes out of the darkness and into the spotlight.

Susan Penhaligon stars in Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap Credit: PA Archive/PA Images Susan Penhaligon stars in Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

7. What: The Mousetrap

Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

When: October 26 to 31, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday and Saturday

Cost: £19.50 to £30

Susan Penhaligon, best known for her roles as Prue in Bouquet of Barbed Wire (1976) and Helen in A Fine Romance (1981-84) alongside Judi Dench, plays Mrs Boyle in the UK tour of The Mousetrap, which was written by Agatha Christie and is the longest running play on London's West End.

The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be?

