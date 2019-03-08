Search

In The Night Garden is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:51 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 22 July 2019

In The Night Garden is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

In The Night Garden is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal

Much loved CBeebies show In The Night Garden is coming to Norwich on its first major UK theatre tour.

The brand new production will arrive at the Norwich Theatre Royal this autumn.

Beloved characters Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy and Makka Pakka will all be brought to life on stage using full-size costumes and puppets and the specially written story promises to take audiences on a magical journey.

Show times are 1pm and 4pm on Wednesday, September 11, and 10am and 1pm on Thursday, September 12.

Tickets cost £10-£18 with discounts for friends of the theatre and under 18s.

Under ones go free.

To book, log onto www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.

