Video
WATCH: What the Theatre Royal panto cast really think of each other
PUBLISHED: 12:45 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:45 28 December 2018
2018
Some of the stars of the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime Aladdin have been revealing all about their fellow cast mates.
They have been answering questions about who learns their lines the best, who makes the most mess in the dressing rooms, and which of them is the best singer in the production.
REVIEW: Aladdin at Norwich Theatre Royal is a show which really delivers the panto goods in plentiful supply