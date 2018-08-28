Search

Advanced search
Video

‘It’s a joy to be here’ - cast celebrate at Cromer Pier Christmas Show launch

PUBLISHED: 16:02 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:19 15 November 2018

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show ensemble out on the pier with, comedian Olly Day, front second right; director Di Cooke, centre in gold jumper; lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, front left; and magician Mark James, front right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show ensemble out on the pier with, comedian Olly Day, front second right; director Di Cooke, centre in gold jumper; lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, front left; and magician Mark James, front right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

On a wintery stroll along Cromer Pier, you’re usually more likely to spot fishing nets and seaweed than fishnets and sequins.

But in a sign the festive season is fast approaching, today the boards were taken over by a cast of colourful characters, as stars of the 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show celebrated its launch.

The festive spectacular is the only end-of-pier Christmas variety show in the world and will start its 2018 run in just nine days time.

The launch event, held on Thursday, November 15, from 10.30am, saw cast and crew gather in the Pier Pavilion Theatre to offer an exclusive glimpse of the all-singing, all-dancing festive entertainment extravaganza.

Pier general manager Francis Guildea opened the event and said: “It’s a privilege to have a role where you can immerse yourself in Christmas.

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We have the job of working with some unbelievable, talented people who every year bring Christmas to life on the Pier.

“It’s genuinely a joy to be here.”

Show director Di Cooke said: “I’ve been involved with the Pier summer show since 2003, and the Christmas show since 2006.”

She added: “We try to stay with the times. We keep some of the traditions for the older audiences but try to keep the show fresh.

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show ensemble out on the pier with, comedian Olly Day, front second right; lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, front left; and magician Mark James, front right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show ensemble out on the pier with, comedian Olly Day, front second right; lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, front left; and magician Mark James, front right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The production has come a long way. My favourite number this year is our Jesus Christ Superstar medley.”

And lead vocalist Harvey James added: “I’ve played the part before. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Norfolk entertainer Olly Day, who is compering the end-of-pier show for the tenth year, said: “I turned up on Monday with my suit bag and box of make up and people who were sitting outside on the pier said: ‘Well, it must be Christmas now’.

“I first worked here 35 years ago and I love it.

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We’re here for seven weeks altogether so Cromer is my winter home every year and its lovely.”

And Mr Guildea, who has worked at the pier for two years, added: “You see bits and pieces in rehearsals all week but [today] you see it really take shape.

“We’ve got a couple of new faces in the cast this year and that brings a different direction.”

“As soon as there are lights and costume, it all comes to life.

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show ensemble out on the pier with, comedian Olly Day, front second right; lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, front left; and magician Mark James, front right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show ensemble out on the pier with, comedian Olly Day, front second right; lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, front left; and magician Mark James, front right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“I think its shaping up to be the best Christmas show we’ve had.”

The show opens on Saturday, November 24, and for ticket details and prices, please visit www.cromerpier.co.uk.

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show, with sleight of hand magic and comedian, Mark James. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show, with sleight of hand magic and comedian, Mark James. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show, with sleight of hand magic and comedian, Mark James. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show, with sleight of hand magic and comedian, Mark James. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show, with sleight of hand magic and comedian, Mark James. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show, with sleight of hand magic and comedian, Mark James. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show, with sleight of hand magic and comedian, Mark James. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show, with sleight of hand magic and comedian, Mark James. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show, with sleight of hand magic and comedian, Mark James. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show, with sleight of hand magic and comedian, Mark James. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day, centre; magician Mark James, left; and lead singers, Harvey James, and Fiona Jessica Wilson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day, centre; magician Mark James, left; and lead singers, Harvey James, and Fiona Jessica Wilson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day, front centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day, front centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day, front centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day, front centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day, front centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show with compere and comedian, Olly Day, front centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Related articles

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Everything you need to know ahead of the Norwich Christmas lights switch-on

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Take a look inside Norwich’s new fried chicken and bubble tea shop

Owner Chen Xing inside Ji Chicken Shop in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Will the secrets of Doggerland - once Norfolk’s ‘neighbour’ - be revealed by North Sea discovery?

An artist's impression of what Doggerland could have loooked like in the Mesolithic period, which tool place between 9000BCE and 6000BCE. Image: WESSEX ARCHAEOLOGY

An afternoon tea delivery service has launched in Norfolk

Laura's Afternoon Tea is delivered to your door Credit: Laura's Afternoon Tea

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast