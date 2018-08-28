Video

‘It’s a joy to be here’ - cast celebrate at Cromer Pier Christmas Show launch

The 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show ensemble out on the pier with, comedian Olly Day, front second right; director Di Cooke, centre in gold jumper; lead singers Harvey James and Fiona Jessica Wilson, front left; and magician Mark James, front right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

On a wintery stroll along Cromer Pier, you’re usually more likely to spot fishing nets and seaweed than fishnets and sequins.

But in a sign the festive season is fast approaching, today the boards were taken over by a cast of colourful characters, as stars of the 2018 Cromer Pier Christmas Show celebrated its launch.

The festive spectacular is the only end-of-pier Christmas variety show in the world and will start its 2018 run in just nine days time.

The launch event, held on Thursday, November 15, from 10.30am, saw cast and crew gather in the Pier Pavilion Theatre to offer an exclusive glimpse of the all-singing, all-dancing festive entertainment extravaganza.

Pier general manager Francis Guildea opened the event and said: “It’s a privilege to have a role where you can immerse yourself in Christmas.

“We have the job of working with some unbelievable, talented people who every year bring Christmas to life on the Pier.

“It’s genuinely a joy to be here.”

Show director Di Cooke said: “I’ve been involved with the Pier summer show since 2003, and the Christmas show since 2006.”

She added: “We try to stay with the times. We keep some of the traditions for the older audiences but try to keep the show fresh.

“The production has come a long way. My favourite number this year is our Jesus Christ Superstar medley.”

And lead vocalist Harvey James added: “I’ve played the part before. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Norfolk entertainer Olly Day, who is compering the end-of-pier show for the tenth year, said: “I turned up on Monday with my suit bag and box of make up and people who were sitting outside on the pier said: ‘Well, it must be Christmas now’.

“I first worked here 35 years ago and I love it.

“We’re here for seven weeks altogether so Cromer is my winter home every year and its lovely.”

And Mr Guildea, who has worked at the pier for two years, added: “You see bits and pieces in rehearsals all week but [today] you see it really take shape.

“We’ve got a couple of new faces in the cast this year and that brings a different direction.”

“As soon as there are lights and costume, it all comes to life.

“I think its shaping up to be the best Christmas show we’ve had.”

The show opens on Saturday, November 24, and for ticket details and prices, please visit www.cromerpier.co.uk.

