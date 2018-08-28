Search

Advanced search

Cartoonist Martin Rowson swaps pictures for words at Diss poetry night

PUBLISHED: 09:29 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:29 06 November 2018

Martin Rowson and Elvis McGonagall will be at Luke Wright's Stand-Up Poetry Club. Pictures: Diss Corn Hall

Martin Rowson and Elvis McGonagall will be at Luke Wright's Stand-Up Poetry Club. Pictures: Diss Corn Hall

Archant

Political cartoonist and renowned cynic Martin Rowson is best known for his work caricaturing the great and the good for the Guardian, for which he has drawn cartoons for the past 25 years. His books include graphic adaptations of The Waste Land, Tristram Shandy and Gulliver’s Travels

But most people don’t know he is also a fine, fine poet.

And the multi-award winning cartoonist, writer and wannabe poetaster will be swapping pictures for words at the latest Stand-Up Poetry Club at Diss Corn Hall.

He channels all the same rage and wit into his words that he does his art and he will be bringing to life poems from his forthcoming collection Pastrami Faced Racist.

In what promises to be quite a double bill the evening will also see the return to Diss of stand-up poetry’s favourite curmudgeonly scot, Elvis McGonagall, the stage name of Richard Smith, the satirical poet often heard on Radio 4.

His cats have long since lost interest so Elvis is coming down our way to bellow into the void of the post-truth world.

As ever your host for the monthly event is East Anglia’s favourite local poet and performer Luke Wright who has won much acclaim for his award-winning shows What I Learned From Johnny Bevan and Frankie Vah, which looked at love, loss and belief against a backdrop of indie venues and 1980s politics.

• Luke Wright’s Stand-Up Poetry Club is at Diss Corn Hall on November 9, 8pm, £10, £6 students, 01379 652241, disscornhall.co.uk

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast