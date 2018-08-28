Cartoonist Martin Rowson swaps pictures for words at Diss poetry night

Martin Rowson and Elvis McGonagall will be at Luke Wright's Stand-Up Poetry Club. Pictures: Diss Corn Hall Archant

Political cartoonist and renowned cynic Martin Rowson is best known for his work caricaturing the great and the good for the Guardian, for which he has drawn cartoons for the past 25 years. His books include graphic adaptations of The Waste Land, Tristram Shandy and Gulliver’s Travels

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But most people don’t know he is also a fine, fine poet.

And the multi-award winning cartoonist, writer and wannabe poetaster will be swapping pictures for words at the latest Stand-Up Poetry Club at Diss Corn Hall.

He channels all the same rage and wit into his words that he does his art and he will be bringing to life poems from his forthcoming collection Pastrami Faced Racist.

In what promises to be quite a double bill the evening will also see the return to Diss of stand-up poetry’s favourite curmudgeonly scot, Elvis McGonagall, the stage name of Richard Smith, the satirical poet often heard on Radio 4.

His cats have long since lost interest so Elvis is coming down our way to bellow into the void of the post-truth world.

As ever your host for the monthly event is East Anglia’s favourite local poet and performer Luke Wright who has won much acclaim for his award-winning shows What I Learned From Johnny Bevan and Frankie Vah, which looked at love, loss and belief against a backdrop of indie venues and 1980s politics.

• Luke Wright’s Stand-Up Poetry Club is at Diss Corn Hall on November 9, 8pm, £10, £6 students, 01379 652241, disscornhall.co.uk