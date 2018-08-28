Caroline’s Kitchen is a tasty take on middle class morality

Caroline's Kitchen was a hit with James Archant

James Marston enjoyed the show at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Review

Caroline’s Kitchen

By Torben Betts

Cambridge Arts Theatre until February 3

Caroline – celebrity chef and middle class Londoner – is in trouble.

She’s been photographed falling out of a taxi – tired and emotional – her son has had his heart broken and wants to run away to Syria, her golf-loving husband needs her, her personal assistant is a little spikey…..

Throw into the mix a young and handsome carpenter and a mentally disturbed unexpected guest the scene is set, if not for actual farce, then for an enjoyable comedy of manners.

Pacey and punchy, Caroline’s Kitchen exudes energy and comes up with the laughs. Caroline Langrishe is excellent in the title role and Aden Gillett as Mike comes up to the mark – both displaying a talent for physical humour and comedic timing.

As a thunderstorm approaches – why be afraid of the odd cliché – the critique of middle class morality comes into focus as the climax of the play approaches. The revelations flow and the emotional outbursts intensify as no one listens. Even God gets a mention.

Though not always totally clear when the humour ends and the pathos begins, this is a fun show and entertaining to watch. The acting is superb and the cast strong.

A decent night out.

James Marston